Paysafe’s Skrill extends Knect loyalty program to U.S. customers

U.S. digital wallet users now better connected to online and offline payments with new subscription-free rewards program for transactions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the U.S. expansion of the global Knect loyalty program for its Skrill digital wallet. U.S. Skrill customers can now earn free points redeemable for cash rewards when they make transactions using the digital wallet or the associated Skrill Visa® Prepaid Card.

Following the launch of the Skrill Visa® Prepaid Card in January and Skrill Money Transfer this month, the expanded Knect loyalty program, first rolled-out in Europe in 2019, is the latest example of Skrill’s strong focus on improving the connection between U.S. consumers and their online and offline payment needs. Requiring no activation fee or subscription charge, the completely free and intuitive program rewards Skrill account holders from all 50 states with one Knect point whenever and wherever they spend one U.S. dollar using Skrill, with certain exceptions (Money Transfer is not currently covered by the program).

In the online space, Knect points are earned every time a user deposits funds with a merchant using their Skrill digital wallet or makes an online purchase with their Skrill Visa® Prepaid Card. Using the Visa® Prepaid Card for in-person transactions in main street stores also earns consumers one Knect point for every dollar spent.

Once customers have accumulated more than the threshold of 5,000 Knect points, they can redeem their points for a cash value added to their Skrill account balance. Every 1,000 Knect points earned is redeemable for a one U.S. dollar increase to their balance.

Skrill is currently developing the second phase of the U.S. Knect program. This will see Skrill users able to redeem Knect points for additional rewards from participating Skrill merchants, as well as the launch of promotions enabling customers to earn points by making multiple deposits with specific merchants and other criteria.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER, and Income Access at Paysafe, said: “Whether a transaction takes place online or in the real world, it’s all about making a connection. At Skrill we’re dedicated to better connecting consumers and our merchant partners through payments, and our expanded Knect loyalty program is our way of rewarding our U.S. customers for making our digital wallet and the recently-launched Skrill Visa® Prepaid Card their payment methods of choice."

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

About Skrill

Skrill has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We’re an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people’s business and pleasure, whether they’re buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

