BusinessWire

Paycom to Virtually Present at Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Paycom to Virtually Present at Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that the company will virtually present at Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.paycom.com under the “Events” tab. Presentations may include forward-looking information. Webcast replays will be available for 90 days following the applicable event.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
James Samford
investors@paycom.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Era of Inspirational Investment begins with ESG Analytics from NetworkFinancials’ TROVA Data Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

TROVA, the AI-driven unbiased high-performance Investment Research Data Platform with ESG capabilities empowers Fund Managers, Investment Advisors and Portfolio Managers to be among the World’s Inspirational Investment community by meeting the ESG asp…
BusinessWire

A Cloud WAF DDoS Solution with a Cast-Iron Data Sovereignty Guarantee

Posted on Author Business Wire

Imperva’s latest network topology offers unlimited DDoS protection while keeping your data within Australian borders
REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader championing the fight to secure data and applications…
BusinessWire

Transcat Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Oksana S. Dominach

Posted on Author Business Wire

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handhel…