Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) that day.

Dial-in #: 1-833-233-4461 Intl. Dial-In #: 1-647-689-4140 Conference Name: Paycom Replay #: 1-800-585-8367 Intl. Replay #: 1-416-621-4642 Replay Access Code: 9419044

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on August 4, 2020, through August 12, 2020. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Samford

investors@paycom.com