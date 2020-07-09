BusinessWire

Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.62 per share payable August 27, 2020 to shareholders of record August 3, 2020.


About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Efrain Rivera, CFO or
Terri Allen 585-383-3406

Media Inquiries:
Laura Saxby Lynch 585-383-3074

