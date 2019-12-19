Patria Investments, Shell and Mitsubishi Hitachi Announce the Signing of the Contract With BNDES to Finance the Marlim Azul Thermoelectric Plant

The loan approved by the federal bank in the plant is R$ 2 billion over 24 years

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patria Investments, Shell and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPS) have announced the signing of a contract with Brazil’s State-owned development bank (BNDES) to finance the gas-powered Marlim Azul Energia thermoelectric plant, in Macaé (Rio de Janeiro State). The loan approved by the federal bank for the construction of the plant is R$ 2 billion, over 24 years.

“The contract with BNDES is an important step in the development of a project that will make a decisive contribution to the consolidation of the new gas market, making the market and prices more competitive. We are making energy generation from Brazilian pre-salt gas a reality,” says Bruno Chevalier, CEO of Marlim Azul Energia.

Formally agreed in December 2018, the joint venture among Patria, Shell and MHPS develops the plant, as well as trading of the energy generated, both in the captive market through auction held by the National Electrical Energy Agency (ANEEL) in December 2017, and in the Free Contracting Environment (ACL, in Portuguese), through Shell Energy Brasil. Patria Investments has a 50.1% stake in the project with Grupo Shell having 29.9% and MHPS, 20%.

“BNDES’s faith in Marlim Azul reflects the capacity demonstrated by Patria over the years in developing solid and efficient assets that have been contributing to the expansion of Brazil’s infrastructure in a several segments. For Patria, the energy area is one of the most relevant in Brazil, with a lot of opportunities for private initiative,” says Otavio Castello Branco, a partner in Patria, and head of investments in infrastructure.

The Marlim Azul plant (565 MW) is the first of Brazil’s pre-salt gas-powered energy projects to win an auction, offering one of the most competitive variable unit costs (VUCs) in gas-powered plants. The plant will come into operation in January 2023. The joint venture is to invest R$ 2.5 billion in the construction of the thermoelectric plant, with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda supplying the gas.

“It is a pioneering and competitive project that will enable us to monetize Brazil’s pre-salt natural gas. To do this, we chose partners who share our purpose, our vision of the future. Marlim Azul is the latest indication of our bet on energy transition. Establishing a new value for natural gas and underscoring our production in energy production and trading makes this project a milestone in our century of history in Brazil,” says the CEO of Shell Brasil, André Araujo.

The first plant to use a gas-powered MHPS turbine with M501JAC technology in Brazil, Marlim Azul is expected to have a dispatch efficiency of more than 80%, which will allow it to complement renewable generation intermittency with pre-salt natural gas reserves. At its peak, construction of the plant with directly employ around 1,500 people.

“MHPS is very proud to have begun development of this project and to be the technology solution provider for the Marlim Azul plant. Our JAC gas turbine power island will be the most efficient, converting Brazil’s pre-salt gas, maximizing its value and making it into electricity for the growing Brazilian economy,” says Paul Browning, president and CEO of MHPS Americas.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments is the leader in alternative asset management in Latin America, with over 30 years of experience in Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Credit. Patria currently has ten offices in some of the world's leading financial centers. Since 2010, Patria has Blackstone, a global leader in alternative investment management, as a relevant partner. Additional information is available at: www.patria.com.

About Shell

A global energy company with 112 years in business and employing about 90,000 people in more than 70 countries, Shell has been in Brazil since 1913, where it employs about 800 people. Our main objective is to serve the energy needs of society today and in the future, operating in a responsible manner economically, environmentally and socially. Shell’s activities in Brazil take in business in Upstream segments – in Exploration and Production, and in Marine. In the Downstream segment, the company also operates in the Lubricant sector. The other businesses, including retail fuel distribution, are managed by the joint venture, Raízen. Shell was the first private company to produce petroleum in the Campos Basin after the market was opened up.

About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc.

Based in Lake Mary, Florida, USA, MHPS Americas employs more than 2,000 people who design, build, install, monitor and service natural gas, steam and geothermal power technologies, environmental control systems and distributed renewable power solutions throughout North and South America. MHPS Americas also collaborates with clients to implant artificial intelligence and low-carbon technologies to eliminate cost and carbon from the electrical energy value chain. MHPS Americas is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. And Hitachi, Ltd. PWPS and MD & A are wholly owned subsidiaries of MHPS Americas. MH Power Systems América Latina is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brasil. For further information about MHPS, please go to www.changeinpower.com.

