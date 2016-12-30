Pasta Pomodoro Chain Shuts Down

Pasta Pomodoro, a restaurant chain specializing in Northern Italian cuisine, has shut down all 15 locations in the Bay Area putting hundreds of employees out of work.

The chain had several locations in Silicon Valley with four in San Jose as well as locations in Oakland, San Mateo, Mill Valley, Novato and Redwood City.

Employees were given no notice of any problems at the chain and were informed by text message after Christmas not to come in to work because the restaurants were closing according to KTVU. The chain was reportedly selling gift cards right through Christmas.

The chain was based in San Bruno and opened its first Bay Area restaurant in San Francisco in 1994.