PartsTrader Holds Virtual Collision Repair Industry Update

Posted on Author Business Wire

Live Update from Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PartsTrader today announced a virtual collision repair industry update event. This will be a twist on traditional networking as SEMA and many other industry events are being canceled. This free, live, interactive event offers a way for industry professionals to get vital information about current trends affecting their business.

“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year; I look forward to sharing insights on the current impact to our industry, and to look at trends to watch for the future,” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.

For this event you can expect:

  • Industry update from Chief Innovation Officer- Greg Horn
  • Live Q & A Session
  • Live Trivia Polls with a chance to win an amazon gift card

This free webinar event will be held on November 5th, 2020 at 11 am PST. For more information contact: marketing@partstrader.us.com

Register here: Collision Industry Repair Webinar Registration

About PartsTrader: As the world’s leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, intuitive platform. We help repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence to reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain highly-valued visibility into the parts procurement process, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. Let our team show you the difference that PartsTrader can make. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information go to partstrader.com


Contacts

Alyssa Browning
PartsTrader
888-932-7278
marketing@partstrader.us.com

