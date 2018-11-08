Partnerize Receives $9 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Partnerize, a provider of partner marketing software for global brands, has announced $9 million investment, at a $127 million valuation. The round was led by GP Bullhound , a global technology advisory and investment firm. The proceeds will be used for additional sales and marketing expansion and support further growth and development of a global partner ecosystem centered on the company’s SaaS partner management platform, with a small portion to be used for secondary purposes.

Partnerize joins existing GP Bullhound portfolio companies, including Slack, Spotify, Unity, and Tradeshift, on the list of fast-growing, global businesses. This investment is a strong affirmation of the opportunity ahead as so many brands today are choosing Partnerize for their global partner management.

“GP Bullhound has been a great advocate for us over the years and they share our belief in the potential for partnerships at global scale,” said Mal Cowley, Partnerize Co-founder and CEO. “This additional funding enables us to invest aggressively in our platform, further expanding our technological lead, as we make partnerships a central component of every marketer’s strategy. It also enables us to invest in acquiring more clients, which in turn adds new partner relationships.”

Founded in 2010, Partnerize has expanded to eight offices worldwide, with over 200 employees. The firm has built an ecosystem of more than 325,000 companies worldwide, including more than 300 leading global brands.

“We are excited to back Partnerize in its next stage of growth. Having known Mal and the team for many years, we have seen the business going from strength to strength. The company was able to build a strong moat on the back of a long list of blue-chip customers who have on-boarded their partners onto the platform and are now in direct control of their own marketing campaigns,” said Hugh Campbell, Cofounder and Managing Partner of GP Bullhound.