Partner Communications Announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM”), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The EGM resolutions with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated February 12, 2020, that was sent in connection with the EGM (the "Proxy Statement"), were as follows:

1. Approval of an amendment to the Company's Compensation Policy for Office Holders

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

2. Approval of compensation to the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

3. Approval of general compensation terms to the Company's directors

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

4. Approval and ratification of compensation, including the grant of indemnification and release letters to Mr. Yossi Shachak and Mr. Richard Hunter and that these directors will benefit from the Company's D&O policy

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1278819 or the report on Form 6-K at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891320000389/zk2023990.htm

