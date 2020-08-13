BusinessWire

Partner Communications Announces Results of Frequencies Tender Published by the Ministry of Communications

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that the Ministry of Communications (“MoC”) has informed the Company of the results of the frequencies tender published by the MoC and the placement of 10 MHz in the 700 MHz frequency band, 20 MHz in the 2600 MHz frequency band and 100 MHz in the 3500 MHz frequency band to the Company and HOT Mobile Ltd. ("HOT Mobile"), at a total price of NIS 62,380,000 million which shall be paid equally by the Company and HOT Mobile.


Partner operates a joint radio network with Hot Mobile., through the joint venture P.H.I. Networks (2015) LP, in accordance with the network sharing agreement between the two companies.

For further details, please see the Company's press release and immediate report (on Form 6-K) dated July 17, 2019 at https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1242115/2/0 or https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319001910/zk1923293.htm

About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


Contacts

Mr. Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Ms. Liat Glazer Shaft
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
Tel: +972-54-781-5051
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

