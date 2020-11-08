BusinessWire

Partner Communications Announces Receiving Lawsuits and Motions for the Recognition of These Lawsuits as Class Actions

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received 2 lawsuits and a motion for the recognition of these lawsuits as class actions (the "Motions"), filed against Partner and its subsidiaries (together the "Respondents") in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court on November 2, 2020.


In the motions it was allegedly claimed that the Respondents charged the customers a fee for an internet access service provider service (the "Service") after they began receiving this service from another company and that the Respondents did not provide the Service in return for the payment.

The total amount claimed in each of the Motions was not stated by the applicants, but was estimated by the applicants in each of the Motions to be at least tens of millions of NIS.

Requests for recognition of lawsuits as class actions on similar grounds have been recently filed against other telecommunication companies.

Partner is reviewing the Motions and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuits or the range of potential exposure, if any.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


Contacts

Mr. Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-4951

