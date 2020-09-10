ParkerGale Invests in Workload Automation Software Company, SMA Technologies

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMA Technologies Inc., a leading provider of workload automation software announced today it has received a majority investment from ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Current President, Todd Dauchy, who joined the company as Chief Technology Officer in 2012 and became President in 2018, will be leading the company into the next phase of growth as CEO. Dauchy comments on the investment, “Since taking the reins in 2018, we have been looking for the right investor to help accelerate our growth while maintaining our reputation for high quality software and world class support. Through this journey, it became crystal clear ParkerGale was the perfect partner to help us go to the next level.”

Workload automation software is a mission critical solution for clients, automating essential processes across core software systems and applications including ERP, transaction processing, IT service management, and human resource management. The need for workload automation continues to increase as IT environments become more complex with heterogeneity. Across both the private and public sectors, IT transformation initiatives and cloud adoption are driving demand for enterprise-grade workload automation platforms that can integrate with legacy and modern systems.

Michael Taylor, whose family founded SMA states, “SMA has always been focused on growth and moving forward with the technology evolution. We are excited about our decision to work with ParkerGale to help SMA achieve a new level of growth and focus. ParkerGale is an amazing group who we believe will help SMA reach new heights.”

SMA’s workload automation platform, OpCon, is used by over 600 clients across 27 countries and territories. OpCon provides a single point of control, enabling customers to automate complex IT operations, empowering businesses to do more with less: increasing operational efficiency, improving accuracy, and enabling critical resources to focus on the highest value activities. OpCon supports all operating systems, tying together complex digital systems across servers and applications – cloud, open, and mainframe – into one seamlessly automated environment.

“At ParkerGale, we are focused on building companies with products that matter and cultures that last. From the first meeting with Todd and the team, we were impressed by the foundation the SMA team has built in both these areas. Throughout our research, it was clear how much customers rely on OpCon to enable their IT environments and how focused the SMA team is on maintaining a client centric culture. We are very excited by the opportunity to partner with Todd and the team for the next chapter of growth,” commented Kevin Fitzgerald, a Principal with ParkerGale.

Kristina Heinze, a founding Partner of ParkerGale added, “SMA has all the fundamentals we look for in an investment: mission critical software with a demonstrated product-market fit looking to transition from founder ownership. This is the perfect situation for ParkerGale to partner with a product-oriented and employee-driven software business.”

The SMA team and ParkerGale are committed to growth, planning to invest across all departments, with an emphasis on partner relationships, continued platform development, and accelerated revenue growth through sales and marketing refinement.

SMA was advised by New York-based investment bank Sparring Partners Capital.

About SMA Technologies:

SMA Technologies offers OpCon, a modern, low-code workload automation platform. With the ability to orchestrate and monitor hybrid, cloud, and containerized IT environments, OpCon is a flexible solution for many industries. SMA Technologies has over forty years of experience in the IT automation space and supports clients across many diverse verticals, including financial institutions, insurance, government, retail, healthcare, and more. Please visit www.smatechnologies.com to learn more about OpCon.

SMA Twitter: https://twitter.com/SMAautomation

SMA LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2207914/admin/

About ParkerGale:

ParkerGale Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago that invests in founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm's operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the Private Equity FunCast available on iTunes, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. Please visit www.parkergale.com to learn more.

Ashley Thompson

VP of Marketing, SMA Technologies

athompson@smatechnologies.com