BusinessWire

PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, will be participating at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference.


PAR’s management will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Wednesday, August 12th and Thursday, August 13th, 2020.

Interested investors should contact their Canaccord Genuity representatives for information on how to participate.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.


Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 738-0600 ext. 6226
chris_byrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Fiverr Launches Follow-On Offering

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) (“Fiverr”) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $100,000,000 of ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securiti…
BusinessWire

Cyxtera Unveils Enhanced Channel Partner Program

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company Adds Nicholas Voth as New Head of Global Channel Strategy, Launches Influencer Program
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today the launch of its updated Channel …
BusinessWire

Executech Announces Acquisition of Pact-One

Posted on Author Business Wire

Dental IT Solutions Specialist Joins Executech As a Subsidiary Brand
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Executech, a leading IT services provider, announced today the acquisition of Pact-One, a full-service IT provider specializing in dental IT solutions. Pa…