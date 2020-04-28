PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The results are scheduled to be released at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and VP for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR’s website at www.partech.com. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call after 7:30 p.m. on May 7 through May 14, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 7986656.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

PAR Technology Corporation is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. PAR's Brink POS integration ecosystem enables Quick Service, Fast Casual, Table Service, and Cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. Through its Government segment, PAR provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ("ISR") solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

