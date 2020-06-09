PAR Technology Adds SynergySuite to its Brink POS® Integration Ecosystem

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (“ParTech”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, has added SynergySuite, to its Brink POS integration ecosystem. SynergySuite is an all-in-one enterprise restaurant management platform. ParTech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

SynergySuite simplifies back of house operations for Brink POS customers, providing comprehensive data including real-time profit and loss reports, theoretical inventory depletion, live sales information, and other reporting capabilities that allow restaurants to make informed business decisions. This integration serves the mutual goal that streamlines operations management for restaurants, all the while supported by the Brink POS well-designed API and strong support team.

“ParTech is proud to add SynergySuite to its Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech. “SynergySuite’s user friendly software simplifies back of house management, helping Brink POS customers provide unforgettable meals and moments to guests.”

SynergySuite’s labor, inventory and analytics tools help restaurants improve profitability by providing a single solution that can replace up to seven separate systems.

“We're happy that our mutual customers receive seamless service between their POS and back of house systems of choice. It's important to us that customers and prospective customers can be well served across their restaurant tech stack, and Brink POS has a strong, solid integration that customers can count on. The ParTech integration team was helpful and professional, and our integration with Brink POS is extremely reliable,” said Gary Ashcraft, Chief Customer Officer of SynergySuite.

About SynergySuite

SynergySuite is a fully integrated back of house management platform that provides restaurants with the inventory, purchasing, reporting, operations, time and attendance, HR and staffing, food safety, and cash management tools they need to run a successful business.

About ParTech, Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with ParTech on Facebook or Twitter.

