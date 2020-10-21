Panopto Basic and Pro Released for General Availability

Panopto’s two new video management system products designed for individuals, Panopto Basic and Panopto Pro, are now released for general availability.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PanoptoBasic--Panopto, the leading video management system provider for enterprise and higher education, released its two new products for individuals, Panopto Basic and Panopto Pro, for general availability. First launched in beta in May 2020, Panopto Basic and Panopto Pro are designed for individuals to share videos securely with anyone. These are in addition to Panopto Enterprise, Panopto’s long-standing product for enterprise and higher education institutions:

Panopto Basic is free for individuals, allowing them to securely share on-demand videos. It comes with five hours of video storage and 100 hours of streaming per month.

Panopto Pro is for individuals who want more storage, streaming and product support. A monthly subscription of $14.99 per month comes with everything in Panopto Basic, plus online and email support, unlimited video streaming, and 50 hours of storage. Additional video storage-hours cost $0.50 per hour each month.

Panopto Enterprise is for organizations with over 100 users and contains everything organizations need to create, manage, and securely share live and on-demand videos. It includes options for unlimited storage and streaming.

Panopto’s video management system stores videos securely, collects no personal information, and helps creators share videos exclusively with audiences they choose. To help viewers get the most from these videos, Panopto’s powerful Smart Search technology makes it easy for viewers to find the precise moment when a word is spoken or shown on the screen.

“The rapid shift to remote work and distance learning are leading to a dramatic increase in the use of video,” said Sean Gorman, Panopto COO. “With Panopto Basic and Panopto Pro, individuals can easily create and securely share videos with anyone. The beta program was so successful that we are releasing both plans for general availability. Employees, teachers, and students worldwide now have access to an essential tool for success in remote work and education.”

Panopto’s secure, searchable video management system has been adopted by more than 1,000 companies and universities worldwide, including Brown University, Cornell University, Georgetown University, Imperial College London, National University of Singapore, Northwestern University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, and the University of Washington. Fortune 500 companies that depend on Panopto to keep their employees productive include Dana, Freeport Minerals, General Dynamics, John Hancock, Kimberly-Clark, New York Life, Tableau, and VMware.

More about Panopto’s subscriptions plans, including a comparison chart, can be found at www.panopto.com/plans/.

