Panasonic Expands Cloud Capabilities for Public Safety Professionals with Microsoft Azure Government Cloud

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Virtual Training Event and Expo, Panasonic announced they are working with Microsoft to add security, compliance, infrastructure, and storage to enhance Panasonic’s video redaction automation capabilities for public safety professionals. Microsoft Azure Government cloud provides platform services for IDguard – Panasonic’s web-based identity redaction solution. This announcement further builds on the strategic relationship between the two companies to bring advanced technology capabilities to their respective customers.

As the amount of digital content increases due to the usage of body-worn cameras and in-car videos, preparing video and audio evidence by removing or obscuring sensitive content with conventional editing tools is extremely time consuming. With IDguard, public safety professionals are able to automate and reduce manual efforts associated with editing sensitive files by up to 90 percent. Panasonic IDguard’s AI and machine learning capabilities build on the Azure Government cloud solution functions, such as Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) compliant capabilities, world class security and a consistent hybrid environment designed for flexibility and scale. Azure Government cloud also enables innovation with deeply integrated cloud services, data and advanced analytics, and an open application platform that provides the building blocks for customers to rapidly develop, deploy and manage intelligent solutions.

“Video evidence is incredibly valuable for the law enforcement community. It improves public safety practices by building secure digital evidence,” said Eric Symon, Director, Enterprise Process Innovation Center, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “Panasonic is fully committed to providing public safety professionals the technology they need to get their job done. With Microsoft Azure Government cloud and IDguard, we are bringing a solution to market that’s tailored to customers’ needs, allowing them to reduce redaction costs associated with manual processes, and automate the video redaction process.”

Azure Government cloud supports powerful infrastructure, storage and security capabilities delivered through cloud, on-premises and hybrid solutions. With the expanded capabilities, public safety professionals can rely on IDguard to further streamline file editing tasks and respond faster to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests during the video redaction process.

