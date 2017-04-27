Palantir to Pay $1.66 Million to Settle Discrimination Case

PALO ALTO – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has entered into an agreement with Palantir Technologies Inc. to resolve charges of systemic hiring discrimination at the company’s Palo Alto facility.

The decree settles OFCCP’s allegations that Palantir Technologies discriminated against Asian applicants in the hiring and selection process for engineering positions. Under the terms of the decree, Palantir will pay $1,659,434 in back wages and other monetary relief – including the value of stock options – to the affected class and extend job offers to eight eligible class members.

Palantir is a computer software and services company specializing in data analysis. Founded in 2004, its clients include federal government agencies, law enforcement agencies and private companies. As a federal contractor, Palantir is prohibited by Executive Order 11246 from discriminating in employment on the basis of race, color, sex or national origin and is required to take affirmative action to ensure that equal opportunity is provided in all aspects of employment. On Sept. 21, 2016, OFCCP filed a complaint against Palantir after the department and Palantir were unable to resolve the findings of an OFCCP investigation through the conciliation process.

“We appreciate Palantir working with us to resolve these issues,” said OFCCP Acting Director Thomas Dowd. “Together, we will ensure that the company complies with equal employment opportunity laws in its recruitment, hiring and other employment practices.”

In addition to Executive Order 11246, OFCCP enforces Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974. These laws, as amended, make it illegal for contractors and subcontractors doing business with the federal government to discriminate in employment because of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or status as a protected veteran. In addition, contractors and subcontractors are prohibited from discriminating against applicants or employees because they have inquired about, discussed or disclosed their compensation or that of others, subject to certain limitations.