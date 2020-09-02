BusinessWire

Palantir Technologies Inc. Announces Investor Day

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Palantir Technologies Inc. Announces Investor Day

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. announced today that it will hold an Investor Day on September 9, 2020 at 10:00am EDT / 8:00am MDT. Registration and webcast details are available at https://palantir.events/PalantirInvestorDay.


The session will be held in connection with Palantir’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Palantir Technologies Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1555 Blake Street, Suite 250 Denver, Colorado 80202, or by email at investors@palantir.com.

A registration statement relating to Palantir securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Rodney Nelson
investors@palantir.com

Media Contact
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Introducing GMI, Merging 80 Years of IT Solutions Experience to Address Critical Customer Challenges

Posted on Author Business Wire

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Expand Array of End-To-End Information Technology Services and Solidify Market Leadership
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DiversitySupplier–Today marks the official launch of GMI (Global Market Innovators), one of the large…
BusinessWire

Milken Institute Global Conference Rescheduled to July 7-10, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#globalconference–Following extensive consultation with stakeholders and experts, the Milken Institute Global Conference has been rescheduled to July 7-10, 2020.

The 23rd annual gathering, which brings together internat…
BusinessWire

Emerson Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its first quarter results prior to market open on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 3…