Palantir Posts Investor Day Webcast and Live Q&A Recordings, Including Management Presentation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. hosted its Investor Day on September 9, 2020. The sessions included an introduction from CEO Alex Karp, a Management Presentation, Platform Overviews about its Gotham, Foundry, and Apollo platforms, a Customer Spotlight, and a Live Q&A session.


The recordings are available at:

These links are also available at https://investors.palantir.com.

Disclaimer

A registration statement relating to Palantir securities was filed with, and has been declared effective by, the SEC. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Palantir Technologies Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1555 Blake Street, Suite 250, Denver, Colorado 80202, or by email at investors@palantir.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Rodney Nelson
investors@palantir.com

Media
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com

