Palantir Awarded Contract to Support U.S. Navy NOBLE System

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir today announced that they have been awarded a contract to support follow-on production work under the US Navy’s Naval Operational Business Logistics Enterprise (NOBLE) Family of Systems (FoS). Under this contract, Palantir will deliver its commercial software to serve as NOBLE’s Integrated Data Environment (IDE) - providing an open architecture for data ingestion, integration, management, and analytics capabilities to service the Navy’s supply and operational maintenance communities both at shore-based sites and on platforms deployed at sea. In this new phase, the Palantir IDE will continue to interoperate with several other modern commercial software Programs of Record (PoR) that comprise the larger NOBLE architecture:

Naval Operational Supply System (NOSS): Provides Naval Operational Forces (NOF) a single end-to-end auditable Financial and Supply Chain Management (SCM) capability. Naval Aviation Maintenance System (NAMS): Provides NOF a single enterprise-wide Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capability. Naval Operational Maintenance Environment (NOME): Provides NOF a single enterprise-wide Maritime MRO capability.

This award follows Palantir’s participation in an initial 6-month competitive prototyping phase under which the Navy pursued an innovative acquisition approach using Other Transaction Authority (OTA), allowing for faster delivery timelines and higher risk reduction via a focus on continuous delivery and evaluation of working software rather than traditional, paper-based competitive procedures. Under this approach, Palantir provided monthly, live demonstrations of its capabilities utilizing real data and use cases to a diverse group of Navy stakeholders from NAVWAR PMW 150, OPNAV N4, US Fleet Forces Command, and others.

By providing a modern IDE to support NOBLE’s PoRs, Palantir will assist the Navy in modernizing and streamlining its current legacy architecture and systems, the largest of which is the Naval Tactical Command Support System (NTCSS). NTCSS houses a suite of maintenance, supply, and administration capabilities to generate and sustain operational readiness of Naval forces - including surface ships, submarines, and aviation squadrons.

Under NOBLE, Palantir will work in conjunction with other solutions to facilitate the phased transition from the legacy architecture, which is comprised of data and functionality from over 700 disparate applications and databases. NOBLE will provide a more modern, flexible, and open “data-oriented-architecture” (DaaS), including the use of Government-certified commercial cloud infrastructure, to align with the Navy’s emerging needs and broader trends and best practices from the commercial marketplace.

