PagerDuty Appoints Manjula Talreja as First Chief Customer Officer

As PagerDuty expands in enterprise, additions across sales leadership deepen and diversify the go-to-market bench

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced Manjula Talreja as its first Chief Customer Officer (CCO). She brings nearly three decades of IT industry leadership to the role, most recently as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Salesforce. Talreja will report to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Dave Justice.

In this role, Talreja will draw on her ability to lead teams that deliver exceptional programs that ensure a world-class customer experience across a variety of segments and verticals. She will spearhead PagerDuty’s global customer success group encompassing four key areas, including customer success, professional services, support and renewals.

“ I was drawn to PagerDuty because of its customer-centered culture and focus on transparency, diversity and people,” said Talreja. “ I look forward to bringing my passion for people and championing the customer to the organization. In doing so, I hope to bring PagerDuty to more teams— going beyond development and IT— to customer service, security and more. Companies must look at everything through a customer’s journey and the business value the customer is achieving with a solution or platform to drive digital acceleration. I look forward to partnering with my peers across PagerDuty to drive the company’s next stage of growth.”

In addition to Talreja’s appointment, PagerDuty strengthened its sales leadership bench with the additions of Keith Kettell as Vice President of North America Enterprise Sales and Josh Thacker as Vice President of Strategy and Operations.

“ As our customers accelerate their digital initiatives and become increasingly reliant on digital assets for revenue, PagerDuty is both an essential part of their modern infrastructure and the platform for real-time work that enables great customer experiences and trust,” said Jennifer Tejada, CEO at PagerDuty.

“ The appointments of Manjula, Keith and Josh underscore our dedication to deepening our relationships with our customers by delivering quantifiable value. Between these executives, there are decades of experience spanning some of the most respected and innovative tech companies in the world like Salesforce and Cisco. I’m thrilled to announce this strategic expansion of our leadership team today.”

Kettell’s most recent role in sales leadership was with Tanium and before that he was at Salesforce. Kettell brings more than 20 years of experience in scaling customer-focused businesses and optimizing go-to-market execution.

Thacker joins PagerDuty having served as Senior Vice President of Business Operations at Leanplum. Drawing from his experience working with tech companies at all stages of growth and development, he will be responsible for leading all sales strategy, planning and operations.

For more information, visit: www.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Netflix, Shopify, Cox Automotive, Box, Slack, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

Frances Ward

media@pagerduty.com

Source: PagerDuty