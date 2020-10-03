Pacaso Launches With $267 Million in Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacaso, a new service that provides fractional ownership of a second home, has launched this week. Pacaso’s chairman is Zillow co-founder and former CEO Spencer Rascoff; its CEO is dotloop founder and former Zillow executive Austin Allison.

Pacaso has raised $17 million in Series A funding, with Maveron leading the round and additional investment from Crosscut and Global Founders Capital. Among the individual investors are former Starbucks CEO and chairman emeritus Howard Schultz; leading real estate coach Tom Ferry; former Zillow President of Media and Marketplaces Greg Schwartz; and Amazon CEO of Consumer Worldwide Jeff Wilke. Pacaso has also secured $250 million in debt financing to purchase shares of homes.