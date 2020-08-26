P360 Listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2020

P360 was recognized as a vendor under the Life Science Sales Performance Management category in the 2020 report

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Gartner--P360, a leading developer of technology for life sciences companies, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2020. P360 was named Sample Vendor in the Life Science Sales Performance Management (LSSPM) category.[1] As per the report, “LSSPM tools apply technology to streamline the sales operation processes through automation, intuitive workflows, advanced analytics and cloud-based connectivity.”

“P360’s solutions are built to streamline and accelerate sales operations for pharmaceutical commercial organizations, enabling them to work more efficiently and effectively,” stated P360 CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana. "Swittons, our IoT powered smart devices for life sciences organizations, are a great example of the innovative solutions we develop. We believe in our solution's value to our customers."

Earlier this year, P360 launched its industry first IoT product Swittons as a platform for life sciences digital transformation initiatives. Swittons devices are an essential part of any advanced analytics and AI deployment. By integrating with existing systems and collecting data from sources across the enterprise, Swittons help automate messaging and other functions by utilizing push/pull data streams. Each device can be customized to align with specialized workflows, and can be used to authenticate via biometric and RFID models.

Swittons can be configured for labs, biotech organizations and medical device companies. They are also designed to be compatible with existing commercial infrastructure and integrate seamlessly with leading CRM and ERP systems. The devices, which can be custom branded, come programmed to execute up to four different predefined functions.

Bringing critical data from a device to the enterprise has never been easier, because Swittons takes care of all the complex technical work. To learn more about Swittons, simply visit Swittons.com.

Swittons is powered by the technology and expertise developed by P360. Delivering a 360 view through the pharma, physician and patient ecosystem, P360 designs and deploys capabilities that ensure the highest efficiencies and returns on sales operations, data management, clinical trials, patient centricity and IoT innovation. With expertise in supporting commercial operations for companies of all sizes, P360 has built an industry-leading platform that gives customers ownership of their data and the ability to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

In addition to being listed as a sample vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle report, Swittons and P360 CEO Anupam Nandwana was recently named to the PharmaVoice 100, which recognize the most inspirational, motivational and transformational individuals throughout the life-sciences industry.

To learn more about P360, visit P360.com.

[1] Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations,” Animesh Gandhi, Michael Shanler, August 6, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research and Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Swittons

Based in Piscataway Township, New Jersey, and powered by P360, Swittons is an end-to-end enterprise IoT solution for commercial acceleration. From dashboard to device to data, Swittons powers seamless engagement. Swittons for physicians and pharma is changing everything about how businesses communicate. To learn more, visit Swittons.com.

About P360

Based in Piscataway Township, New Jersey, P360 is a leading developer of technology for the life sciences industry. Product offerings include BirdzAI, PatientJourney360, Data360, Trials360 and Swittons. To learn more about P360, visit P360.com.

