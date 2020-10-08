P.I. Works Celebrates 15 Years of Revolutionizing the Global Telecoms Industry

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This year marks an important milestone for P.I. Works, as it is our 15th year of supporting the telecoms industry. Our ethos has been built on the idea of transforming the way mobile networks are managed and changing users’ lives for the better, and we continue to follow this by constantly improving our efficiency and automating our customers’ processes, so that we can empower them to achieve their quality, efficiency and transformation goals.

Our relentless drive to innovate and improve has continuously pushed us to deliver the highest value for our customers. We treat our customers’ requirements with utmost importance, consistently exceeding their expectations and always ensuring a timely and quality delivery of our solutions.

From the outset, P.I. Works has always stood at the frontier of emerging and disruptive network technologies. As recent as in 2014, we became the first in history to enable the Automated Management of a commercial LTE network. We presented the world’s first Automated 5G Network Management use case at MWC19 Barcelona just over a year ago, and have continued to attract new customers in the 5G automation area ever since. We are committed to empowering our customers in transforming their networks with AI and Automation, laying a strong foundation for their future aspirations.

Başar Akpınar, CEO and Co-Founder of P.I. Works, said: “We, at P.I. Works, are inspired by the potential of mobile technologies to transform businesses and improve the lives of billions. Yet such transformation can only be achieved by working side by side with the people who relentlessly push the boundaries of impossible to make things possible. For that, I would like to thank the P.I. Works team and alumni for their exceptional dedication over the years. We are confident that these efforts will continue to reinforce our leadership in the network automation market.”

Looking back, our success can be attributed to the contribution of our hardworking people, who continuously strive to deliver the best. A culture built on integrity, trust and respect is at the heart of everything we do and drives us towards excellence, leading us to becoming a trusted partner of our customers in delivering top quality services and transforming the experience of billions of users.

