BusinessWire

Overjet Raises $7.85 Million to Improve Dental Care Using Artificial Intelligence

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Overjet Raises $7.85 Million to Improve Dental Care Using Artificial Intelligence

Company will use the funding to accelerate the development and availability of its platform for helping dental organizations improve profitability and standards of care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overjet (https://www.overjet.ai/), a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-powered technology for the dental industry, has closed a total of $7.85M in series seed funding led by top tech VC firm Crosslink Capital and participation from other investors such as MIT E14 fund and strategic dental industry partners.


Overjet’s Clinical Intelligence Platform uses computer vision and data science to help dental organizations automate clinical data analysis to improve patient care. Overjet is working with some of the largest dental payers and dental group practices. Payers are using Overjet’s Platform to automate utilization review and fraud, waste and abuse detection. Dental Group practices are using the platform to obtain a comprehensive clinical overview to identify key performance indicators, reduce inefficiencies and improve quality of care across multiple locations.

“Our goal from day one has been to improve the standard of care in dentistry. We are looking forward to working with our partners to scale our technology and efforts to achieve our mission,” Overjet’s co-founder and CEO Dr. Wardah Inam said.

“As the dental industry embarks on a digital transformation, there is a massive opportunity for companies to utilize AI technologies such as computer vision and deep learning to fundamentally improve standard of dental care for patients. We believe that Overjet has put together a premier team of technologists and domain experts to solve key challenges in the dental industry, and are excited to support the team on its journey,” said Phil Boyer of Crosslink Capital.

Overjet’s team is led by Dr. Wardah Inam who received a PhD from MIT and was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab. Dr. Deepak Ramaswamy, CTO, has a PhD from MIT and MBA from Cornell. He has 17 years of experience in technical leadership roles at Ansoft (acquired by Ansys), Q bio, Mathworks, Amazon and others. Dr. Robert Faiella, Chief Dental Officer, is the past-president of American Dental Association and received his graduate training from Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Dr. Chris Balaban, Clinical Director, received his DMD from Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine and holds a faculty position there. Shaju Puthussery, COO, is a seasoned dental industry executive and previously was the Chief Analytics Officer at DentaQuest, the largest Medicaid dental benefits provider.

About Overjet:

Overjet is the leading provider of AI-powered technology for dentistry. Its Clinical Intelligence Platform is used by dental organizations to improve productivity, profitability, and patient outcomes. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and incubated at the Harvard Innovation Labs. The team is dedicated to solving the most challenging problems in dentistry to improve care for millions of patients.


Contacts

Wardah Inam
wardah@overjet.ai

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Questback CEO to Speak at American Society for Training and Development

Posted on Author Business Wire

Discussion to focus on the employee experience and its relation to profitability
ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Questback, a global technology leader in employee and customer experience management, today announced that its CEO Frank Møllerop will be…
BusinessWire

Datadog Achieves AWS Lambda Ready Designation

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Lambda Ready designation, part of the Amazon…
BusinessWire

Payment Terms, Shipping and Online Trade Shows on Alibaba.com: Three New Ways U.S. Businesses Are Accelerating Digitalization Amid Pandemic

Posted on Author Business Wire

U.S. small businesses “Go Digital, Go Global” with three new Alibaba.com offerings that make it even easier to do business

Transformation of Alibaba.com hits new milestones as sellers from U.S. grow at fastest rate worldwide, U.S. buyers increase mo…