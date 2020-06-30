Overjet Raises $7.85 Million to Improve Dental Care Using Artificial Intelligence

Company will use the funding to accelerate the development and availability of its platform for helping dental organizations improve profitability and standards of care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overjet (https://www.overjet.ai/), a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-powered technology for the dental industry, has closed a total of $7.85M in series seed funding led by top tech VC firm Crosslink Capital and participation from other investors such as MIT E14 fund and strategic dental industry partners.

Overjet’s Clinical Intelligence Platform uses computer vision and data science to help dental organizations automate clinical data analysis to improve patient care. Overjet is working with some of the largest dental payers and dental group practices. Payers are using Overjet’s Platform to automate utilization review and fraud, waste and abuse detection. Dental Group practices are using the platform to obtain a comprehensive clinical overview to identify key performance indicators, reduce inefficiencies and improve quality of care across multiple locations.

“Our goal from day one has been to improve the standard of care in dentistry. We are looking forward to working with our partners to scale our technology and efforts to achieve our mission,” Overjet’s co-founder and CEO Dr. Wardah Inam said.

“As the dental industry embarks on a digital transformation, there is a massive opportunity for companies to utilize AI technologies such as computer vision and deep learning to fundamentally improve standard of dental care for patients. We believe that Overjet has put together a premier team of technologists and domain experts to solve key challenges in the dental industry, and are excited to support the team on its journey,” said Phil Boyer of Crosslink Capital.

Overjet’s team is led by Dr. Wardah Inam who received a PhD from MIT and was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab. Dr. Deepak Ramaswamy, CTO, has a PhD from MIT and MBA from Cornell. He has 17 years of experience in technical leadership roles at Ansoft (acquired by Ansys), Q bio, Mathworks, Amazon and others. Dr. Robert Faiella, Chief Dental Officer, is the past-president of American Dental Association and received his graduate training from Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Dr. Chris Balaban, Clinical Director, received his DMD from Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine and holds a faculty position there. Shaju Puthussery, COO, is a seasoned dental industry executive and previously was the Chief Analytics Officer at DentaQuest, the largest Medicaid dental benefits provider.

About Overjet:

Overjet is the leading provider of AI-powered technology for dentistry. Its Clinical Intelligence Platform is used by dental organizations to improve productivity, profitability, and patient outcomes. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and incubated at the Harvard Innovation Labs. The team is dedicated to solving the most challenging problems in dentistry to improve care for millions of patients.

Wardah Inam

wardah@overjet.ai