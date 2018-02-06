Over $158 Million Bet at Nevada Sportsbooks for Super Bowl

Sunday’s Super Bowl win by the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots set a record for wagering at sportsbooks in Nevada.

A total of $158,586,934 was wagered Sunday, smashing last year’s record of $138,410,136. The Eagles’ upset win over the Patriots, 41-33, was bad news though for Vegas sportsbooks as the total win was just $1,170,432 or 0.7% of the amount wagered.

Some sportsbooks reportedly took a big loss as bettors sided with the Eagles who were five-point underdogs and the total points for the game was 49. The high-scoring game easily smashed that number and many bettors went home happy.

The following is a summary of Nevada sports book performance for the last 10 Super Bowls: