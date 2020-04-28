Over $1.1 Million in Micro-Grants Aids Colorado Governments

The Statewide Internet Portal Authority Funds Colorado Governments

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalgovt--Since 2010, the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) has provided micro-grants for Colorado governments that focus on making information more accessible to constituents and increasing online services. Since then, more than 250 grants and $1.1 million have been awarded to governments across the State.

Colorado SIPA is excited to announce the 2020 micro-grant recipients. Out of a pool of 95 applicants, 35 governments received funding, totaling $147,000.

"SIPA is proud to give back to Colorado governments and communities. These grants represent SIPA's commitment to increasing accessibility and technology within Colorado state government," said Jack Arrowsmith, SIPA’s Executive Director. He adds, “The ultimate goal is to improve service quality, promote transparency and efficient interaction to drive better resident outcomes.”

Recent Recipients of the program include:

City of Boulder: $6,500 to create an online portal for the food tax rebate program for the purposes of food security.

Department of Labor and Employment: $6,500 to streamline the online claimant experience and increase the utilization of self-service unemployment insurance claims.

Town of Castle Rock: $5,000 to provide citizens and visitors with trail conditions and sidewalk cleaning during snow events.

Office of Economic Development: $8,500 to develop a cutting-edge website on the colorado.gov portal to serve as a hub of information for programs.

Pueblo County: $6,500 to make the commissioners’ meetings public and more transparent though online video streaming.

Town of Onley Springs: $6,750 to create their own website and transition to G Suite to provide professional, functional and effective communication with residents.

You may read more about each grant recipient on SIPA’s website.

“Digital transformation is imperative in the public sector to communicate and understand resident needs,” says Senator Rachel Zenzinger, SIPA board member. Zenzinger goes on to say, “The board of directors is happy to invest in all levels of government: state, local and special districts to advance technology in Colorado.”

The next micro-grant cycle will open November 2, 2020; eligibility, criteria and timeline can be found on SIPA’s website.

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to provide Colorado one-stop access to electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective electronic government services by placing more government information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit sipa.colorado.gov.

Beth Justice

Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority

Sales & Marketing Director

720-409-5636

beth@cosipa.gov