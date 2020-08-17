OutSystems Expands Senior Leadership Team with New Chief Technology Officer and General Counsel

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#appdev--OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, today announced it has named Patrick Jean as Chief Technology Officer and June Duchesne as General Counsel. Jean and Duchesne will play crucial roles in OutSystems rapid growth and expanding ecosystem.

Patrick Jean joins the OutSystems senior leadership team as CTO with more than 20 years of engineering leadership experience in prominent roles at Citrix, Apttus, and Microsoft. Most recently, he was VP of Unified Cloud Engineering at Citrix, where he tripled the size of the cloud engineering team. Jean is a proven leader in cloud technology, with experience bringing innovative products to market, driving strategic direction, and leading organizational development. In his role as CTO, Jean is leading the global engineering team and OutSystems continued investment in innovation. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from McNeese State University.

June Duchesne joins the OutSystems senior leadership team as General Counsel. Duchesne has remarkable experience leading and advising technology companies, ranging from Fortune 50 to privately-held organizations, on a broad range of business and legal matters. Prior to OutSystems, Duchesne was Chief Legal Officer for Inovalon, a cloud-based platform provider in the healthcare industry. She also held senior leadership positions at Dell Technologies and EMC Corporation. She is a graduate of Columbia Law School.

“The challenges of 2020 have driven a level of digital transformation in three months that would have otherwise taken years,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “It’s more important than ever for companies to invest in their technical platform foundations so they can dramatically accelerate their digital projects and adapt to change. OutSystems is in a unique position to help every organization be an innovator. The experiences Patrick and June have leading high-growth cloud companies give us an even deeper bench of leaders.”

OutSystems is the global leader in low-code application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

