Outschool Lands $8.5 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Kids learning platform Outschool has raised an $8.5 million Series A round led by Union Square Ventures and Reach Capital.

Outschool is a live, online platform that introduces students to interesting online classes with a mission to build real human connection to foster a love of learning.

Outschool’s classes are created by independent teachers and include a wide variety of enrichment and traditional classes with a mission of inspiring kids.

Along with traditional school courses like algebra and U.S. History, unique classes are also abound including learning architecture through Minecraft, Spanish by singing Taylor Swift songs in Spanish, biology through Pokemon, and How to Become a Ninja. Outschool’s options offer a high-degree of variety with over 8,000 classes ranging from one-time enrichment lessons to semester-long core courses (with an 80% attendance rate).

Based in San Francisco, Outschool was founded in 2015.