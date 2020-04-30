OTHRSource Launches Online Emerging Brand Marketplace OTHRStore

Platform debuts new highly-curated online hub for direct-to-consumer ecommerce services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OTHRSource, a leader in on-demand retail merchandising and in-store solutions for challenger brands, today announced the launch of OTHRStore, an exclusive and highly-curated online marketplace designed to help emerging brands sell direct-to-consumers.

OTHRStore is a multi-vendor, curated platform built to help brands market and sell online. Featuring innovative, exciting emerging brands from around the country, the online hub is home to a set of highly curated, unique and specialty products from family brands, like Chinese Southern Belle, Lil Bucks, Simply Soupreme, Think Jerky, Treehouse Milk, and Wild Orchard Green Tea, creating an avenue for consumers to safely shop from the comfort of their homes.

“As emerging brand veterans ourselves, we understand that the needs of this community are special and require an elevated level of service and partnership designed specifically for emerging brands,” said Mark Feinberg, CEO of OTHRSource. “We’ve been working on OTHRStore behind the scenes for a while, but decided we wanted to fast track the launch to help rapidly growing brands, whose partnerships we value, reach their target consumers directly – especially since many may not have the resources internally to do so. At a time when in-store demos are on hold and other trade marketing is not the best use of funds, it is imperative for brands to get their product into as many hands as possible. OTHRStore helps brands do this through its innovative concept that we’re certain will elevate visibility, reach and provide an unmatched service you won’t find anywhere else.”

Brands selected for OTHRStore reap the benefits of a much lower cost to transact compared to other ecommerce platforms. Due to the focused and curated nature of the platform, these companies also receive a host of brand awareness and promotional advantages, including increased exposure, digital marketing, and cross-promotion through multiple OTHRSource channels. Applications for future brands to join OTHRStore are now open.

About OTHRSource

Launched in 2018, OTHRSource is a unique service-based app that understands the needs of emerging brands, because it was created by passionate emerging brand veterans. The flexible solution delivers an unmatched level of service to help small brands keep their products stocked on store shelves, while offering much needed support for retailers by supplementing their in-store teams. Focused on emerging brands since day one, OTHRSource provides access to real-time data and analytics, custom reports including in-store photos, competitor analytics, expiration date verification, damaged product audits and more, keeping backroom to shelf movement in a constant, steady flow. Unlike other platforms, OTHRSource helps ease the burden many brands and retailers face with a team of 4,000+ highly-trained, on-demand Brand Helpers across the country, delivering a simple turnkey solution for traditional grocery, drug and c-stores, big box and independent retailers. To learn more about OTHRSource, visit www.othrsource.com or follow OTHRSource on LinkedIn (@OTHRSource), Instagram (@OTHRSource) and Facebook (@OTHRSource).

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Jasmin Curtiss

929-355-5223

Jasmin@rkpr.net