OthersideAI Announces Funding of $2.6 Million to Bring Magic to Your Inbox

SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, OthersideAI announced seed funding of $2.6 million led by Madrona Venture Group and joined by Active Capital, Hustle Fund, Chapter One, and top angel investors in AI and SaaS. OthersideAI brings productivity magic to the email inbox, turning simple summaries into beautifully written emails in seconds, enabling users to save significant time managing their email correspondence. Since announcing the then-project in a tweet mid-summer, the waitlist to onboard with OthersideAI has grown by thousands and has garnered accolades from AI experts around the world.

OthersideAI is one of the first commercial products built entirely on GPT-3, the incredibly powerful, general-purpose AI model from OpenAI which delivers natural-language results for virtually any task.

“Email is a crucial application for getting business done, communicating with friends and family, and where we, admittedly, spend many hours a day. However, unlike other applications, email hasn’t evolved in decades. OthersideAI changes that dynamic by helping users compose thoughtful emails with just a couple of bullet points - and in their own personal style,” said Matt Shumer, co-founder and CEO. “The response we have had from our early users - and from those who have seen the demo - has been overwhelming and we are looking forward to rolling out OthersideAI more broadly in the coming months.”

Founded by Shumer, Miles Feldstein, and Jason Kuperberg, who met through their association with Syracuse University’s Blackstone LaunchPad & Techstars, OthersideAI has built a solution on top of the OpenAI API that transforms the experience of writing email. Available to early beta users, OthersideAI turns your shorthand notes into well-written emails that are ready to send.

“This is truly the productivity tool of the future. OthersideAI makes me genuinely excited to send emails — which I’m not sure I can say about any other product.” - Gaby G., CA

“Just wanted to say what you have built is magical. I’m impressed every single time I use it.” - Anisha S., CA

“It’s made responding to emails so much easier. Honestly, a game changer for email communication.” - Robbie C., TX

“OthersideAI is the future of email and workplace productivity. Nothing I have tried has changed my workflow more, and increased my productivity as much as OthersideAI has.” - Sam H., NY

Currently available as a Chrome Extension, OthersideAI will use the funding to grow the development team, add support for new email clients, and expand the current feature set to include personal style and tone settings. Join the waitlist here.

OthersideAI was one of the first companies to be granted access to the OpenAI API to help test and refine the technology and has been working closely with OpenAI to build to the safety standards of both entities.

“We strongly believe that AI and Natural Language Processing technologies such as GPT-3 will transform many aspects of our lives - from work to our health to leisure. Since our first investment in commercially viable AI technology more than seven years ago, we have looked to back innovative founders like Matt, Miles and Jason, who are building solutions and products that will have significant impact. We are so excited to work with this team as they bring their first product to market,” said Matt McIlwain, managing director, Madrona Venture Group.

OthersideAI is transforming the way we communicate, starting with email. Leveraging the latest in AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, OthersideAI takes in a simple summary of what you want to say, and generates a perfect email in your personal style. It’s email magic. OthersideAI.com

Madrona (www.madrona.com) has been investing in early-stage technology companies since 1995. The firm invests predominantly in seed and Series A rounds across the information technology spectrum, and in 2018 raised a fund to expand initial investments into acceleration stage companies. Madrona manages approximately $1.8 billion and was an early investor in companies such as Amazon, Smartsheet, Rover, and Redfin.

