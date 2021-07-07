Osso VR Lands $27 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Osso VR, a virtual reality (VR) surgical training and assessment platform, has secured $27 million in Series B funding, led by GSR Ventures, with participation from Signalfire, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, OCA Ventures, Scrum Ventures, Leslie Ventures and Anorak Ventures.

Osso VR’s surgical training technology provides on-demand, educational experiences that are effective, repeatable and measurable to help surgeons reach proficiency with emerging surgical techniques and technologies. Osso VR experienced rapid growth during 2020 to meet the increased demand in virtual training driven by the pandemic-fueled need for digital training models. Osso VR works with industry leaders like Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew to ensure that patients have safe access to the highest-value procedures. As part of the recent growth, the company recently expanded into additional specialties, including orthopedics, endoscopy, interventional procedures and more. Osso VR is home to the world’s largest surgical training library, offering 120+ modules in 10+ specialties.

“Osso VR is positioned to transform how surgeons are trained on new devices and surgical procedures,” said Dr. Sunny Kumar, a partner at GSR Ventures. “The Osso platform’s level of immersion provides an experience that mirrors the operating room in a manner more efficient, more accessible, and more effective than any surgical training platform that’s come before.”

Osso VR’s platform boasts an exceptional level of visual fidelity, ensuring every aspect of surgery, from anatomical detail to the OR environment, enhances the training experience. Osso VR employs the world’s largest medical illustration team and alums from Industrial Light & Magic, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, and Apple. This lightning-in-a-bottle of a team is able to create cinema-quality educational experiences at scale, inspiring providers all around the world.

With nearly 30,000 training sessions completed on the platform, providing an average of 22,000 minutes of training a month, Osso VR’s platform is proven to significantly impact surgical performance. In two recent level 1 randomized peer-reviewed studies, surgeons training with Osso VR showed anywhere from a 230 percent to 306 percent improvement in overall surgical performance compared to traditional training. In addition, Osso VR enables healthcare professionals to train together in Osso from anywhere in the world through Remote Collaboration.