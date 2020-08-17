OSM Worldwide Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 10th Consecutive Year

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSM Worldwide has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Reporting a revenue growth of 87%, the company ranked #3996 on the list. As a leading provider of domestic and international parcel delivery solutions, this marks the company’s tenth consecutive inclusion on the list and demonstrates their ability to sustain rapid growth over a long period of time.

The Inc. list represents the most prestigious rankings of the most successful companies in one of the U.S. economy’s most critical segments, independent small businesses. OSM Worldwide is one of only 167 companies in the logistics and transportation industry to make the list, and one of only 16 logistics and transportation companies in the state of Illinois on the list.

The 2020 list recognizes the top 5,000 private companies reporting record revenue growth. “As an Inc. 5000 honoree, OSM Worldwide is proud to be in the same company with other superstar companies,” says Gaston Curk, chief executive officer, OSM Worldwide. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our dedicated teams in providing best-in-class shipping solutions, as well as the loyalty of our customers and partners. We are very proud of our accomplishments during 2019, and look forward to continued growth and innovation in the sector through 2020 and beyond.”

About OSM Worldwide

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, OSM Worldwide is a tech-enabled global logistics management services company. The company provides parcel delivery services for both domestic and international shipping. The exclusive OSM Premium Network® allows shippers to experience reliable, rapid and economical delivery of parcel packages worldwide. OSM utilizes a proprietary software system that was designed to provide detailed shipment tracking and give shippers the ability to holistically manage their logistics 24/7. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

