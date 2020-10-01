Oslo Launches Its Video Review and Collaboration Platform Made for Content Creators

Built by the team at Streamlabs, Oslo streamlines workflows for YouTube creators and video editors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Oslo, a next-gen video review and collaboration tool, is announcing the public availability and launch of its platform. Built by the team at Streamlabs, Oslo solves content creators' biggest issues: collaboration, review, and feedback. It provides a central hub for YouTubers, influencers, video editors, and collaborators to upload and share projects in the cloud. Oslo’s built-in project management and annotation tools make it easy to give and receive feedback and upload videos directly to YouTube.

"Our experience building tools for live streamers inspired us to build products that cater to the greater content creator ecosystem," said Ashray Urs, Head of Product at Streamlabs, and Oslo's Founder. "We did our homework, talked to hundreds of our creators, and used all the available tools to understand the pain points creators on YouTube were facing and built a powerful collaboration tool made specifically for them."

Designed for the modern digital content creator, Oslo meets the needs of both new and experienced YouTubers, influencers, and video editors who want to receive feedback and scale production. Unlimited secure review links allow creators to share large videos online in just one click. Oslo's variety of markup tools allow reviewers to provide time-stamped comments and annotate on video frames. Secure external upload links allow collaborators to easily upload media files for projects. Intuitive version management ensures reviewers only see the latest version when sharing project links. Oslo is also integrated with YouTube, allowing creators to publish directly to YouTube as a private video.

"We recently started using Oslo to produce content for our YouTube channel, and it has made collaboration within our team much easier and more efficient," said Mike Straw, Managing Editor at Sports Gamers Online. "Previously, we were using a shared Drive to share files, and it was a very clumsy process in comparison. Oslo has allowed us to take on larger projects while continuing to meet our deadlines."

Future integrations for Oslo will include both Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro so creators can view comments, annotations, and feedback directly in their video editing software.

The tool is free to use and comes with options to upgrade to a Gold and Diamond tier for up to 1TB of extra storage, more collaborators, and VIP support. Creators can sign-in and get started at oslo.io.

About Oslo:

Founded in 2020 and built by the team at Streamlabs, Oslo is a powerful, yet affordable, video review and collaboration platform. Built by content creators for content creators, Oslo's annotation tools, intuitive version management, and secure cloud-sharing expedite the video-making process for all creators - from the solo YouTuber to smaller video editing teams. Between ideation and creation, to editing and uploading, Oslo bridges the gaps in the creator workflow. For more information about Oslo please visit our website or follow Oslo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Streamlabs:

Founded in 2014, Streamlabs is a leading provider of tools for professional streamers. Its groundbreaking software, Streamlabs OBS, offers dozens of features that professional live streamers use to broadcast, better engage with their fans, grow audiences, and improve monetization.

Streamlabs is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). For more information about Streamlabs please visit our website or follow Streamlabs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Discord.

