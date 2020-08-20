OSI Systems Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Q4 Revenues of $277 Million

Q4 Earnings Per Diluted Share GAAP EPS of $0.76 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 (6% year-over-year increase)

FY 2020 Operating Cash Flow of $129 Million (8% year-over-year increase)

Company Provides Fiscal 2021 Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS Guidance

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “We were pleased to deliver solid fourth quarter earnings and overall financial performance as we closed out the fiscal year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to prioritize the safety of our workforce as we navigate challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident in our ability to execute our strategic goals during these uncertain times.”

The Company reported revenues of $277.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 10% from the $308.4 million reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $14.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $22.5 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $21.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, revenues decreased by 1% to $1.166 billion compared to $1.182 billion in the prior fiscal year. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $75.3 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $64.8 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was $85.6 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $80.8 million, or $4.32 per diluted share, for the 2019 fiscal year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's book-to-bill ratio was approximately 1.0. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's backlog was $861 million. Operating cash flow during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $23.6 million, and capital expenditures were $4.3 million.

Mr. Chopra stated, “We are pleased with the strong profits and adjusted operating margin expansion in the Security division despite lower than anticipated fourth quarter revenues due primarily to the impact of the pandemic on our aviation and cargo businesses. This is a testament to our proactive leadership and ability to adapt swiftly.”

Mr. Chopra further commented, “Our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division ended the fiscal year with solid fourth quarter bookings and a record year-end backlog as we enter fiscal 2021. The team successfully managed operational challenges associated with COVID-19 to deliver a comparable year-over-year adjusted operating margin.”

Mr. Chopra continued, “The Healthcare division delivered a strong finish to the fiscal year with revenues increasing 15% in the fourth quarter and significant improvement in adjusted operating margin. We are very proud of the vital contributions our Healthcare team and critical care patient monitoring products are making to assist physicians and hospitals in their response to the global pandemic.”

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the purchase of up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, adding to the previously authorized purchase of 1,000,000 shares for a total authorization of 3,000,000 shares under its stock repurchase program. The stock repurchase program may be expanded, reduced or otherwise modified, or terminated, by the Company’s Board of Directors at any time without prior notice. There is no assurance that all or any of the shares authorized for repurchase under the program will be repurchased by the Company.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

For fiscal year 2021, the Company anticipates revenues in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.50 to $5.05. Actual revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and other factors, including uncertainties as to the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company’s fiscal 2021 diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS but excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control, or cannot otherwise be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS, the corresponding GAAP financial measure, being materially different from projected non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures for the three months and fiscal years ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, net of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions and non-cash interest expense primarily related to convertible debt, and their associated tax effects, and the impact of discrete income tax items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful information regarding the Company’s financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting, and assessing the performance of the Company’s businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods, and (iv) financial results that are generally more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call Information

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-E

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information provided regarding expected revenues, earnings, growth, operational performance and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal 2021. The Company could be exposed to a variety of negative consequences as a result of delays related to the award of domestic and international contracts; failure to secure the renewal of key customer contracts; delays in customer programs; delays in revenue recognition related to the timing of customer acceptance; unanticipated impacts of sequestration and other U.S. Government budget control provisions; changes in domestic and foreign government spending and budgetary, procurement and trade policies adverse to the Company's businesses; global economic uncertainty; impact on the Company’s business related to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic such as material delays and cancellations of orders or deliveries thereon, supply chain disruptions, plant closures, or other adverse impacts on the Company’s ability to execute business plans; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; effect of changes in tax legislation; market acceptance of the Company's new and existing technologies, products, and services; the Company's ability to win new business and convert orders received to sales within the fiscal year; enforcement actions in respect of any noncompliance with laws and regulations, including export control and environmental regulations and the matters that are the subject of some or all of the Company's investigations and compliance reviews; contract and regulatory compliance matters, and actions which, if brought, could result in judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, debarment, or penalties; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could have a material and adverse impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations many of which risks could be amplified by the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so under federal securities laws.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net revenues: Products $ 224,052 $ 203,688 $ 856,712 $ 850,478 Services 84,325 73,279 325,403 315,566 Total net revenues 308,377 276,967 1,182,115 1,166,044 Cost of goods sold: Products 149,232 139,222 572,673 575,342 Services 46,124 36,197 178,848 170,063 Total cost of goods sold 195,356 175,419 751,521 745,405 Gross profit 113,021 101,548 430,594 420,639 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 66,402 60,306 262,484 251,961 Research and development 16,256 12,823 56,509 57,308 Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 2,673 4,963 3,827 6,483 Total operating expenses 85,331 78,092 322,820 315,752 Income from operations 27,690 23,456 107,774 104,887 Interest and other expense, net (5,063 ) (4,479 ) (21,610 ) (18,765 ) Income before income taxes 22,627 18,977 86,164 86,122 Provision for income taxes (5,966 ) (5,012 ) (21,368 ) (10,870 ) Net income $ 16,661 $ 13,965 $ 64,796 $ 75,252 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.76 $ 3.46 $ 4.05 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 18,808 18,328 18,720 18,600

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues – by Segment: Security division $ 195,420 $ 163,566 $ 747,550 $ 742,043 Healthcare division 49,780 57,460 188,477 185,322 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division (including intersegment revenues) 74,730 67,144 288,630 283,828 Intersegment revenues eliminations (11,553 ) (11,203 ) (42,542 ) (45,149 ) Total $ 308,377 $ 276,967 $ 1,182,115 $ 1,166,044 Operating income (loss) – by Segment: Security division $ 23,370 $ 16,658 $ 97,426 $ 90,063 Healthcare division 6,525 9,973 12,277 15,766 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division 7,307 5,470 29,519 30,566 Corporate (9,333 ) (8,052 ) (30,598 ) (31,630 ) Intersegment eliminations (179 ) (593 ) (850 ) 122 Total $ 27,690 $ 23,456 $ 107,774 $ 104,887

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,316 $ 76,102 Accounts receivable, net 238,440 269,840 Inventories 273,711 241,226 Other current assets 32,432 30,541 Total current assets 640,899 617,709 Property and equipment, net 127,385 127,936 Goodwill 307,108 310,627 Intangible assets, net 132,954 128,279 Other non-current assets 56,518 83,990 Total Assets $ 1,264,864 $ 1,268,541 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Bank lines of credit $ 88,000 $ 59,000 Current portion of long-term debt 804 926 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 169,718 154,487 Other current liabilities 123,486 115,688 Total current liabilities 382,008 330,101 Long-term debt 257,752 267,072 Other long-term liabilities 73,377 99,216 Total liabilities 713,137 696,389 Total stockholders’ equity 551,727 572,152 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,264,864 $ 1,268,541

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands, except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS GAAP basis $ 16,661 $ 0.89 $ 13,965 $ 0.76 $ 64,796 $ 3.46 $ 75,252 $ 4.05 Impairment, restructuring and other charges 2,673 0.14 4,963 0.27 3,827 0.20 6,483 0.35 Amortization of acquired intangible assets1 3,763 0.20 5,550 0.30 15,775 0.84 16,351 0.88 Non-cash interest expense 1,999 0.11 2,157 0.12 7,850 0.42 8,751 0.47 Tax effect of above adjustments (2,566 ) (0.14 ) (3,582 ) (0.20 ) (7,934 ) (0.41 ) (8,623 ) (0.47 ) Discrete tax items (916 ) (0.05 ) (603 ) (0.03 ) (3,533 ) (0.19 ) (12,640 ) (0.68 ) Non-GAAP basis $ 21,614 $ 1.15 $ 22,450 $ 1.22 $ 80,781 $ 4.32 $ 85,574 $ 4.60

1 Amortization is based in part on the preliminary fair value of the acquired intangibles and is subject to change as purchase accounting is finalized.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate / Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis – operating income (loss) $ 23,370 12.0 % $ 6,525 13.1 % $ 7,307 9.8 % $ (9,512 ) $ 27,690 9.0 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 132 0.1 % 21 - 638 0.9 % 1,882 2,673 0.9 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,832 1.4 % - - 931 1.2 % - 3,763 1.2 % Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss) $ 26,334 13.5 % $ 6,546 13.1 % $ 8,876 11.9 % $ (7,630 ) $ 34,126 11.1 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate / Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis – operating income (loss) $ 16,658 10.2 % $ 9,973 17.4 % $ 5,470 8.1 % $ (8,645 ) $ 23,456 8.5 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 4,618 2.8 % - - 340 0.5 % 5 4,963 1.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,142 2.5 % - - 1,408 2.2 % - 5,550 2.0 % Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss) $ 25,418 15.5 % $ 9,973 17.4 % $ 7,218 10.8 % $ (8,640 ) $ 33,969 12.3 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except percentages) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate / Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis – operating income (loss) $ 97,426 13.0 % $ 12,277 6.5 % $ 29,519 10.2 % $ (31,448 ) $ 107,774 9.1 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 132 - 3,547 1.9 % 1,058 0.4 % (910 ) 3,827 0.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,597 1.6 % - - 4,178 1.4 % - 15,775 1.4 % Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss) $ 109,155 14.6 % $ 15,824 8.4 % $ 34,755 12.0 % $ (32,358 ) $ 127,376 10.8 % Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Security Division Healthcare Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Corporate / Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis – operating income (loss) $ 90,063 12.1 % $ 15,766 8.5 % $ 30,566 10.8 % $ (31,508 ) $ 104,887 9.0 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 5,489 0.7 % 3,724 2.0 % 658 0.2 % (3,388 ) 6,483 0.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,533 1.8 % - - 3,819 1.3 % - 16,352 1.4 % Non-GAAP basis– operating income (loss) $ 108,085 14.6 % $ 19,490 10.5 % $ 35,043 12.3 % $ (34,896 ) $ 127,722 11.0 %

