Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date: Time: Wednesday, 10:00 am (Mexico City Time) July 29th, 2020 11:00 am (US Eastern Time)

Speakers: Daniel Martínez-Valle

CEO Edgardo Carlos

CFO Gerardo Lozoya Latapi

IRO

Number:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

Register here

When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows.

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.

The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

Gerardo Lozoya

Investor Relations Director

gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com

+52 55 53664084