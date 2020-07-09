BusinessWire

Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.


Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:

Time:

Wednesday,

10:00 am (Mexico City Time)

July 29th, 2020

11:00 am (US Eastern Time)

Speakers:

Daniel Martínez-Valle
CEO

Edgardo Carlos
CFO

Gerardo Lozoya Latapi
IRO

Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247

Register here

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

 


Contacts

Gerardo Lozoya
Investor Relations Director
gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com
+52 55 53664084

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Cindicator Launches the First Quantitative Crypto Fund Powered by Hybrid Intelligence

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CND #CND–Cindicator, an international fintech company, has announced the launch of the first quantitative crypto hedge fund powered by Hybrid Intelligence.

Cindicator Capital is a unique ecosystemic fund, based on an alph…
BusinessWire

VIPKid Honored by Glassdoor as One of the Best Places to Work in 2020 for Second Year in a Row, Rising in Rank

Posted on Author Business Wire

VIPKid Ranked as One of Glassdoor’s Top 10 Best Places to Work in the U.S. and Canada
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edtech–VIPKid has been honored and awarded as one of the Best Places to Work in 2020, its second year on the list. Ranked number 9 …
BusinessWire

dxFeed Supplies Market Data to Options AI Trading Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

dxFeed, a leading market data provider, delivers data from NYSE, NASDAQ, and OPRA Exchanges to Options AI trading platform.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–dxFeed, a leading provider of market data for the global financial industry today announces its part…