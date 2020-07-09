Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.
Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.
|
Date:
|
Time:
|
Wednesday,
|
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
|
July 29th, 2020
|
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)
|
Speakers:
|
Daniel Martínez-Valle
|
Edgardo Carlos
|
Gerardo Lozoya Latapi
Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
- When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows.
- Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
- The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.
Contacts
Gerardo Lozoya
Investor Relations Director
gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com
+52 55 53664084