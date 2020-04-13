BusinessWire

Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020.


Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:
Thursday
April 30th, 2020

Time:
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)

Speakers:

Daniel Martínez-Valle
Chief Executive Officer

Edgardo Carlos
Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya Lapati
Investor Relations Director

Number:

From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247

Register here

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

 


Contacts

Gerardo Lozoya
Investor Relations Director
gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com
+52 55 53664084