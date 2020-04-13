Orbia Announces Conference Call for Its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:

Thursday

April 30th, 2020

Time:

10:00 am (Mexico City Time)

11:00 am (US Eastern Time)

Speakers:

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Chief Executive Officer

Edgardo Carlos

Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya Lapati

Investor Relations Director

Number:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

Register here

When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows.

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.

The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

