Oracle Expands Cloud Startup Accelerator Program

REDWOOD SHORES — Oracle is expanding its Startup Cloud Accelerator program, which will fuel cloud-enabled innovation around the globe by opening new centers in Bristol UK, Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Paris, São Paulo, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

Run by members of the Oracle research and development team, the program provides six months of mentoring from technical and business experts, state-of-the-art technology, a co-working space, access to Oracle customers, partners and investors, and free Oracle Cloud credits. It also offers an ever-expanding global network of startup peers.

Rooted in its own entrepreneurial beginnings, Oracle believes that supporting invention and entrepreneurism among emerging companies is critical in furthering enterprise tech innovation.

“After a successful launch in Bangalore, India, we’re committed to building a supportive ecosystem for startups across the globe,” said Thomas Kurian, Oracle’s president of product development. “Cloud is enabling incredible innovations across every aspect of business and across every industry. We want to support this next technology revolution powered by cloud.”

With its modern cloud platform, optimized for high-performance, high I/O, and high availability, and breadth of platform services, Oracle has democratized enterprise-grade technology to support startups. Oracle’s full cloud stack provides startup developers with the building blocks to get started immediately and scale as they pivot, expand and change their businesses, whether they are three-tier or cloud native, scale up or scale out. With a global footprint, Oracle delivers more than 50 integrated cloud services to support companies of all sizes.

The program, which launched its Bangalore pilot program in April 2016, attracted a diverse mix of applicants from hundreds of companies, and many participants have already seen success.

“The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator has been—without a doubt—the greatest launch pad for us,” said Aardra Kannan Ambili, co-founder and CTO of healthcare IoT startup Riot Solutions, a participant in the pilot program. “Thanks to Oracle, we are now a fast-growing startup with seed investment.”

Oracle Senior Vice President of Product Development Reggie Bradford, a serial entrepreneur himself, will lead the program expansion alongside Oracle Group Vice President of Development Sanket Atal, who first launched the pilot program in India.

“The next five to ten years promise innovations and growth that will drive new business ideas enabled by the cloud,” said Bradford. “Oracle understands that startups are at the heart of innovation, and through this program we aim to give startups access to extensive resources and support when they need it most.”

The Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator is open to early-stage technology and technology-enabled startups. The call for applications will open later in 2017 in each of the seven new hubs. Interested startups can sign up to receive more information at www.oracle.com/startup.