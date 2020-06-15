Optiv Bolsters Executive Team With Chief Services Officer David Martin

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Optiv--Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has named David Martin as the company’s chief services officer. In this role, Martin will drive the growth and integration of the company’s solutions and services capabilities, in conjunction with partner technologies, to help clients build sustainable risk-centric foundations for implementing proactive and measurable security.

“The global cybersecurity market is projected to hit $118 billion this year, with $64 billion of that stemming from security services,” said Kevin Lynch, Optiv CEO. “As the largest company providing clients with expert services across services advisory, integration and operation, along with security technology, Optiv is in a unique position to capitalize on this intersection. David brings a tremendous amount of professional services leadership experience, a cybersecurity background, and most importantly, a style of leadership that is authentic and will help us continue to move forward as ‘One Optiv’ as we work to deliver a new caliber of integrated security solutions to clients.”

An experienced executive with more than 25 years of leadership and operating experience, entirely with professional services and technology companies, Martin is an innovative leader known for delivering complex transformations and growth in multiple countries.

“2020 has absolutely shown that companies need a trusted cybersecurity partner to help them innovate and evolve their businesses rapidly,” said Martin. “Optiv is the clear choice for enterprise cybersecurity and risk services, and I’m humbled to join such a world-class organization. As I get to know more of Optiv, I realize how truly great the people and their alliance partners are; I could not be more energized or ready to go!”

Martin joins Optiv from Sunhaze Consulting, a specialty strategy firm he founded. Prior to Sunhaze, he was a partner at Deloitte, where he served in a variety of leadership roles for 19 years. Most recently, he led digital innovation globally, combining emerging technologies with core management consulting. Other leadership roles included leading global Monitor, Deloitte’s strategy practice; and leading strategy and operations in Asia Pacific and in China where he served three years as an expatriate.

A U.S. army veteran who worked in military intelligence, Martin writes and speaks extensively on the topics of growth and transformation.

Read Martin’s full bio or visit www.optiv.com for more information.

