Options Appoints Former Scotiabank Executive Robert Strawbridge to Head Operations in Canada

TORONTO & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced that former Scotiabank executive, Robert Strawbridge, has been appointed as the firm’s new VP Head of Canada - Business Development.

With over a decade of experience working with numerous foreign exchange technologies and e-Trading platforms, Robert joins Options with expertise across software, infrastructure and migrations, following stints with Scotiabank and TD Bank. His role in Options will be the first of its kind, expanding Options’ operations across Canada, with responsibility for business development and sales across Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and Managed Platform products in the region.

Prior to Options, Robert was a Director of eFX, FX and Funding Technology for Scotiabank, where he was responsible for the design and implementation of the full technology stack across development, support and technical analysis, working with internal and external teams, and alongside key vendors.

Before Scotiabank, Robert worked at TD Bank for over six years, where he led a team of Business System Analysts in the eFX space, working with front office and back office technology.

His appointment to Options’ management team is the latest in a series of key hires globally. Earlier this year, Options also announced a significant investment from Boston-based Abry Partners.

Options’ President and CEO, Danny Moore, commented:

“Options has experienced a period of exponential growth on our platform over the past year, including double-digit growth across our Managed Colocation business. It is imperative that we continue to invest in high-quality people to accelerate our next phase of progression. Robert is the latest in a series of significant additions to the Options management team, and we are delighted to have him heading up operations in Canada.”

Speaking about his recent appointment, Robert added: “Witnessing the progress of Options in recent years has been incredible. Canada is fast becoming a key growth area for the firm and I am thrilled to be leading the team charged with accelerating our sales and operational footprint here. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the wider team and bringing Options’ world-class technology to our clients.”

