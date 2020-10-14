Options Announces Expansion into the Newly Launched Members Exchange (MEMX)

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, announces day one connectivity into the Members Exchange (MEMX) which launched on September 21st.

The direct connectivity to MEMX is an exciting addition to the recent growth in the firm’s colocation footprint and confirms Options’ position as a recognised partner of the exchange. MEMX aims to offer a streamlined, transparent platform with competitive pricing on market data, connectivity, and transaction fees.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm’s application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security. It offers a rich mix of hosting, compute, storage and market data options from over 40 physical trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia.

Today’s announcement follows recent news of Options’ expansion into the Long-Term Stock Exchange and National Market System’s NMS NET. Options also recently announced that they had achieved Equinix Platinum Partner status.

Stephen Morrow, COO at Options, commented, “This summer has seen a shake-up within the traditional US securities markets, with the rapid addition of three new, and fully regulated trading venues. We are excited to be working with the Members Exchange (MEMX), and to be able to provide their critical market data and connectivity to our wider trading community.”

