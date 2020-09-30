Options Announces Day One Connectivity into National Market System’s New Low-Latency Network CTA and OPRA

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today confirmed day one connectivity for all clients into the National Market System’s (NMS) new low-latency network, NMS NET, located in the Mahwah data center in New Jersey.

This new 40 Gbps network, available through Consolidated Tape Association (CTA) and Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA), enables clients to access essential consolidated data feeds with materially improved network performance, reducing shared market latency to best possible latency. Options’ clients were transitioned seamlessly to NMS NET for start of day trading this past Monday, September 28th, utilizing its improved speed from the moment of production launch.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm’s application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security. It offers a rich mix of hosting, compute, storage and market data options from over 40 physical trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia. Options’ clients can access NMS NET services via native 40 Gbps access ports or direct hosted server uplinks.

Today’s announcement follows recent news of Options’ expansion into the Long Term Stock Exchange and Gemini Cryptocurrency Exchange. It also marks the latest in a period of rapid company growth with several appointments to the executive team and Options’ announcement of achieving Equinix Platinum Partner status.

Micah Kroeze, Options’ VP of Managed Colocation, commented, “This important enhancement from the NMS will add value to the consolidated tape and OPRA, which were previously at a significant performance disadvantage to the regulated markets’ proprietary data feeds. Providing lower-latency access to the consolidated markets from day one of its availability ensures that our clients remain competitively positioned, and reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class trading infrastructure services for our community.”

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

Options Press Contact: Page McLaughlin

Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com