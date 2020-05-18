Option Care Health Turns to Wolters Kluwer to Drive Nationwide Standardization for USP Compliance in Sterile and Hazardous Drug Compounding

Home infusion company standardizes compliance practices with Simplifi 797 to boost quality and patient and staff safety

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#USP797--Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, has expanded its use of Wolters Kluwer’s compounding compliance expert solutions for patient care across the United States. Option Care Health has long relied on Simplifi 797®, a comprehensive web-based quality management solution, to comply with increasingly stringent standards in United States Pharmacopeia (USP) general chapters <797> and <800> for preparing compounded sterile and hazardous medications to help ensure patients’ benefit and reduce risks such as contamination or infection.

Option Care Health is now expanding its use of Wolters Kluwer’s solutions to standardize training and promote nationwide adoption of best practices across its newly merged facilities to ensure staff and patient safety and maximize operational efficiency.

“Safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do. We recognize that standardizing cleanroom operations, including training and reporting, is a critically important element of delivering high-quality care to patients who depend on us for their medications,” said Don Filibeck, Vice President of Pharmacy, Option Care Health. “Option Care Health has proactively adopted many of the changes in the revised <797> standards and has been <800> compliant for over a year. Wolters Kluwer is a trusted partner that shares our commitment to quality results and we are confident in our decision to extend the use of Simplifi 797 to our newest facilities.”

Option Care Health delivers advanced infusion medications, nursing support and seamless transitional care for patients of all ages. The organization cares for 220,000 patients annually, providing infusion therapies as a safe and effective alternative to inpatient care.

“Option Care Health has consistently exceeded standards in sterile compounding practices and is raising the bar nationally,” said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Surveillance, Compliance & Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “We applaud Option Care Health’s commitment to strengthening the knowledge and ability of its clinical team, as well as its dedication to standardizing sterile compounding processes across its facilities to reduce unwanted clinical variation. They are true leaders in quality and safety, and we are proud to continue our partnership.”

Wolters Kluwer’s Simplifi 797 is a web-based quality management solution that streamlines and automates the complexities of USP <795>, <797> and <800> standards. With continuous monitoring and alerts of quality assurance plan deviations, Simplifi 797 provides the tools and resources needed to reduce the challenges associated with compliance of sterile, non-sterile and hazardous drug compounding. It includes policies and procedures, training and competency evaluations, customizable National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) drug formulary, and employee hazardous drug risk acknowledgment— everything compounding facilities need to streamline cleanroom operations, increase safety and mitigate risk throughout the compounding process and standardize practices across systems.

