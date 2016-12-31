OpenTable Names 100 Best U.S. Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — OpenTable, the leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group, has unveiled the 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2016. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Showcasing long-running and new eateries, the complete list features restaurants in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and includes Oriole in Chicago, Le Coucou in New York, and Zahav in Philadelphia. New York has 13 winning restaurants, followed by California with 12 and Virginia with seven. Florida and Texas each have six winners.
Similar to last year’s list, established restaurants account for the majority of winners; however, several restaurants that opened in 2016, such as Oriole, earned spots. Fine dining and casual elegant dining establishments make up the majority of the list. Most eateries in the top 100 embrace sustainability, seasonality, and house-made ingredients, including cheese and charcuterie. While American and French cuisines are the most popular, global flavors are present on many of the menus, from regional Italian dishes to Middle Eastern specialties.
“The common thread running through this list of winning restaurants is excellence in hospitality,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “Whether creating one-of-a-kind fine-dining experiences or serving up incredible fare in a more casual setting, this year’s honorees are consistently earning rave reviews from diners.”
The list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America is generated solely from more than 10 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between November 1, 2015, and October 31, 2016. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category along with that restaurant’s rating relative to others in the same metropolitan area.
Here are the top restaurants in alphabetical order:
2016 100 Best Restaurants in America
Acquerello – San Francisco, California
Addison Restaurant – San Diego, California
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen – Memphis, Tennessee
Angelini Osteria – Los Angeles, California
Antebellum – Flowery Branch, Georgia
Arabellas Italian Ristorante – Winter Haven, Florida
Arethusa al Tavolo – Bantam, Connecticut
Ariana – Bend, Oregon
Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, California
barmini by by José Andrés – Washington, D.C.
Barrio Café Gran Reserva – Phoenix, Arizona
Bavette’s – Chicago, Illinois
Bibou – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar – Raleigh, North Carolina
Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, Virginia
Bistro San Martin – Arlington, Virginia
Bliss Restaurant – San Antonio, Texas
Bolete Restaurant – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Bones – Atlanta, Georgia
Café Juanita – Kirkland, Washington
Café Provence – Prairie Villa, Kansas
Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant – Camp Verde, Texas
The Capital Grille – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Carlos’ Bistro – Colorado Springs, Colorado
Castagna Restaurant – Portland, Oregon
The Cellar – Daytona Beach, Florida
Chachama Grill – East Patchogue, New York
Chama Gaucha – San Antonio, Texas
Charleston – Baltimore, Maryland
Chef’s Table at Edgewater – Winter Garden, Florida
Chez Francois – Vermillion, Ohio
Chez Nous French Restaurant – Humble, Texas
Circle Brunch-The Breakers – Palm Beach, Florida
Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida
Daniel – New York, New York
Fat Canary – Williamsburg, Virginia
Fearrington House Restaurant – Pittsboro, North Carolina
Fleurie – Charlottesville, Virginia
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee
Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, New Jersey
The French Room – Dallas Texas
Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
goosefoot – Chicago, Illinois
The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant – Middleburg, Virginia
Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York
Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
Harold Black – Washington, D.C.
Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington
Heirloom – Midway, Kentucky
Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, Alabama
The Hobbit – Orange, California
The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia
Ijiji Sushi – San Francisco, California
Joan’s in the Park – Saint Paul, Minnesota
Kai – Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Resort – Chandler, Arizona
The Kitchen Restaurant – Sacramento, California
Kokkari Estiatoro – San Francisco, California
L’Auberge Chez François – Great Falls, Virginia
L’Opposum – Richmond, Virginia
Le Coucou – New York, New York
The Little Dipper – Wilmington, North Carolina
Maison Blanche – Longboat Key, Florida
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Michael’s-South Point Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mizuna – Denver, Colorado
The Modern-Dining Room – New York, New York
Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
o ya – New York, New York
Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio
Oriole – Chicago, Illinois
The Painted Lady – Newberg, Oregon
Peck’s Arcade – Troy, New York
Per Se – New York, New York
Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey
Quince Restaurant – San Francisco, California
The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge – Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Restaurant Lorena’s – Maplewood, New Jersey
Roe – Portland, Oregon
Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, New Jersey
Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina
Seasons Restaurant-Four Seasons – Washington, D.C.
Sette – Bernardsville, New Jersey
Ski Tip Lodge – Keystone, Colorado
Sotto – Cincinnati, Ohio
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Santa Rosa, California
State & Lemp – Boise, Idaho
Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, California
Sushi Nakazawa-Sushi Bar – New York, New York
The Table at Season To Taste – Cambridge, Massachusetts
Terra Restaurant – St. Helena, California
Thomas Henkelmann-Homestead Inn – Greenwich, Connecticut
The Trattoria – Saint James, New York
Trattoria L’incontro – Astoria, New York
Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House – Austin, Texas
Vetri – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Yono’s Restaurant – Albany, New York
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania