OpenTable Names 100 Best U.S. Restaurants

 

Ijji Sushi in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCOOpenTable, the leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group, has unveiled the 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2016. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Showcasing long-running and new eateries, the complete list features restaurants in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and includes Oriole in Chicago, Le Coucou in New York, and Zahav in Philadelphia. New York has 13 winning restaurants, followed by California with 12 and Virginia with seven. Florida and Texas each have six winners.

Similar to last year’s list, established restaurants account for the majority of winners; however, several restaurants that opened in 2016, such as Oriole, earned spots. Fine dining and casual elegant dining establishments make up the majority of the list. Most eateries in the top 100 embrace sustainability, seasonality, and house-made ingredients, including cheese and charcuterie. While American and French cuisines are the most popular, global flavors are present on many of the menus, from regional Italian dishes to Middle Eastern specialties.

“The common thread running through this list of winning restaurants is excellence in hospitality,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “Whether creating one-of-a-kind fine-dining experiences or serving up incredible fare in a more casual setting, this year’s honorees are consistently earning rave reviews from diners.”

The list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America is generated solely from more than 10 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between November 1, 2015, and October 31, 2016. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category along with that restaurant’s rating relative to others in the same metropolitan area.

Here are the top restaurants in alphabetical order:

2016 100 Best Restaurants in America

AcquerelloSan Francisco, California

Addison RestaurantSan Diego, California

Andrew Michael Italian KitchenMemphis, Tennessee

Angelini OsteriaLos Angeles, California

AntebellumFlowery Branch, Georgia

Arabellas Italian RistoranteWinter Haven, Florida

Arethusa al TavoloBantam, Connecticut

ArianaBend, Oregon

Auberge du SoleilRutherford, California

barmini by by José AndrésWashington, D.C.

Barrio Café Gran ReservaPhoenix, Arizona

Bavette’sChicago, Illinois

BibouPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Bida Manda Restaurant and BarRaleigh, North Carolina

Bistro L’HermitageWoodbridge, Virginia

Bistro San MartinArlington, Virginia

Bliss RestaurantSan Antonio, Texas

Bolete RestaurantBethlehem, Pennsylvania

BonesAtlanta, Georgia

Café JuanitaKirkland, Washington

Café Provence – Prairie Villa, Kansas

Camp Verde General Store and RestaurantCamp Verde, Texas

The Capital GrilleMinneapolis, Minnesota

Carlos’ BistroColorado Springs, Colorado

Castagna RestaurantPortland, Oregon

The CellarDaytona Beach, Florida

Chachama GrillEast Patchogue, New York

Chama GauchaSan Antonio, Texas

CharlestonBaltimore, Maryland

Chef’s Table at EdgewaterWinter Garden, Florida

Chez Francois – Vermillion, Ohio

Chez Nous French RestaurantHumble, Texas

Circle Brunch-The BreakersPalm Beach, Florida

Collage RestaurantSt. Augustine, Florida

DanielNew York, New York

Fat CanaryWilliamsburg, Virginia

Fearrington House RestaurantPittsboro, North Carolina

FleurieCharlottesville, Virginia

Flight Restaurant & Wine BarMemphis, Tennessee

Franklinville InnFranklinville, New Jersey

The French RoomDallas Texas

GeronimoSanta Fe, New Mexico

goosefootChicago, Illinois

The Goodstone Inn & Estate RestaurantMiddleburg, Virginia

Gramercy TavernNew York, New York

Halls ChophouseCharleston, South Carolina

Harold BlackWashington, D.C.

Harvest BeatSeattle, Washington

HeirloomMidway, Kentucky

Highlands Bar & GrillBirmingham, Alabama

The HobbitOrange, California

The Inn at Little WashingtonWashington, Virginia

Ijiji SushiSan Francisco, California

Joan’s in the ParkSaint Paul, Minnesota

Kai – Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass ResortChandler, Arizona

The Kitchen RestaurantSacramento, California

Kokkari EstiatoroSan Francisco, California

L’Auberge Chez FrançoisGreat Falls, Virginia

L’OpposumRichmond, Virginia

Le CoucouNew York, New York

The Little DipperWilmington, North Carolina

Maison BlancheLongboat Key, Florida

Mama’s Fish HousePaia, Hawaii

The Metro Wine Bar & BistroOklahoma City, Oklahoma

Michael’s-South Point CasinoLas Vegas, Nevada

MizunaDenver, Colorado

The Modern-Dining RoomNew York, New York

MonarchScottsdale, Arizona

o yaNew York, New York

Orchids at Palm CourtCincinnati, Ohio

OrioleChicago, Illinois

The Painted LadyNewberg, Oregon

Peck’s ArcadeTroy, New York

Per SeNew York, New York

Peter Shields InnCape May, New Jersey

Quince RestaurantSan Francisco, California

The Restaurant at Gideon RidgeBlowing Rock, North Carolina

Restaurant Lorena’sMaplewood, New Jersey

RoePortland, Oregon

Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and MoreWilliamsville, New York

Ruth’s Chris Steak HouseBaton Rouge, Louisiana

The Saddle River InnSaddle River, New Jersey

Saint Jacques French CuisineRaleigh, North Carolina

Seasons Restaurant-Four SeasonsWashington, D.C.

SetteBernardsville, New Jersey

Ski Tip LodgeKeystone, Colorado

SottoCincinnati, Ohio

St. Francis Winery & VineyardsSanta Rosa, California

State & LempBoise, Idaho

Stonehouse at San Ysidro RanchSanta Barbara, California

Sushi Nakazawa-Sushi BarNew York, New York

The Table at Season To TasteCambridge, Massachusetts

Terra RestaurantSt. Helena, California

Thomas Henkelmann-Homestead InnGreenwich, Connecticut

The TrattoriaSaint James, New York

Trattoria L’incontroAstoria, New York

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab HouseAustin, Texas

VetriPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Yono’s RestaurantAlbany, New York

ZahavPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

