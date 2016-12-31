OpenTable Names 100 Best U.S. Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — OpenTable, the leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group, has unveiled the 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2016. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Showcasing long-running and new eateries, the complete list features restaurants in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and includes Oriole in Chicago, Le Coucou in New York, and Zahav in Philadelphia. New York has 13 winning restaurants, followed by California with 12 and Virginia with seven. Florida and Texas each have six winners.

Similar to last year’s list, established restaurants account for the majority of winners; however, several restaurants that opened in 2016, such as Oriole, earned spots. Fine dining and casual elegant dining establishments make up the majority of the list. Most eateries in the top 100 embrace sustainability, seasonality, and house-made ingredients, including cheese and charcuterie. While American and French cuisines are the most popular, global flavors are present on many of the menus, from regional Italian dishes to Middle Eastern specialties.

“The common thread running through this list of winning restaurants is excellence in hospitality,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “Whether creating one-of-a-kind fine-dining experiences or serving up incredible fare in a more casual setting, this year’s honorees are consistently earning rave reviews from diners.”

The list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America is generated solely from more than 10 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between November 1, 2015, and October 31, 2016. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category along with that restaurant’s rating relative to others in the same metropolitan area.

Here are the top restaurants in alphabetical order:

2016 100 Best Restaurants in America

Acquerello – San Francisco, California

Addison Restaurant – San Diego, California

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen – Memphis, Tennessee

Angelini Osteria – Los Angeles, California

Antebellum – Flowery Branch, Georgia

Arabellas Italian Ristorante – Winter Haven, Florida

Arethusa al Tavolo – Bantam, Connecticut

Ariana – Bend, Oregon

Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, California

barmini by by José Andrés – Washington, D.C.

Barrio Café Gran Reserva – Phoenix, Arizona

Bavette’s – Chicago, Illinois

Bibou – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bida Manda Restaurant and Bar – Raleigh, North Carolina

Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, Virginia

Bistro San Martin – Arlington, Virginia

Bliss Restaurant – San Antonio, Texas

Bolete Restaurant – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bones – Atlanta, Georgia

Café Juanita – Kirkland, Washington

Café Provence – Prairie Villa, Kansas

Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant – Camp Verde, Texas

The Capital Grille – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Carlos’ Bistro – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Castagna Restaurant – Portland, Oregon

The Cellar – Daytona Beach, Florida

Chachama Grill – East Patchogue, New York

Chama Gaucha – San Antonio, Texas

Charleston – Baltimore, Maryland

Chef’s Table at Edgewater – Winter Garden, Florida

Chez Francois – Vermillion, Ohio

Chez Nous French Restaurant – Humble, Texas

Circle Brunch-The Breakers – Palm Beach, Florida

Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida

Daniel – New York, New York

Fat Canary – Williamsburg, Virginia

Fearrington House Restaurant – Pittsboro, North Carolina

Fleurie – Charlottesville, Virginia

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee

Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, New Jersey

The French Room – Dallas Texas

Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

goosefoot – Chicago, Illinois

The Goodstone Inn & Estate Restaurant – Middleburg, Virginia

Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York

Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina

Harold Black – Washington, D.C.

Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington

Heirloom – Midway, Kentucky

Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, Alabama

The Hobbit – Orange, California

The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia

Ijiji Sushi – San Francisco, California

Joan’s in the Park – Saint Paul, Minnesota

Kai – Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Resort – Chandler, Arizona

The Kitchen Restaurant – Sacramento, California

Kokkari Estiatoro – San Francisco, California

L’Auberge Chez François – Great Falls, Virginia

L’Opposum – Richmond, Virginia

Le Coucou – New York, New York

The Little Dipper – Wilmington, North Carolina

Maison Blanche – Longboat Key, Florida

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Michael’s-South Point Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada

Mizuna – Denver, Colorado

The Modern-Dining Room – New York, New York

Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

o ya – New York, New York

Orchids at Palm Court – Cincinnati, Ohio

Oriole – Chicago, Illinois

The Painted Lady – Newberg, Oregon

Peck’s Arcade – Troy, New York

Per Se – New York, New York

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, New Jersey

Quince Restaurant – San Francisco, California

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge – Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Restaurant Lorena’s – Maplewood, New Jersey

Roe – Portland, Oregon

Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, New Jersey

Saint Jacques French Cuisine – Raleigh, North Carolina

Seasons Restaurant-Four Seasons – Washington, D.C.

Sette – Bernardsville, New Jersey

Ski Tip Lodge – Keystone, Colorado

Sotto – Cincinnati, Ohio

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Santa Rosa, California

State & Lemp – Boise, Idaho

Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, California

Sushi Nakazawa-Sushi Bar – New York, New York

The Table at Season To Taste – Cambridge, Massachusetts

Terra Restaurant – St. Helena, California

Thomas Henkelmann-Homestead Inn – Greenwich, Connecticut

The Trattoria – Saint James, New York

Trattoria L’incontro – Astoria, New York

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House – Austin, Texas

Vetri – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Yono’s Restaurant – Albany, New York

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania