Opentable Names 100 Best Brunch Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has released its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019 .

OpenTable data shows that 81 percent of diners book their Mother’s Day reservations two weeks in advance, so the list comes at the perfect time to help diners find the best brunch eatery to celebrate the mother figure in their lives. Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast, across 24 states and Washington, D.C., the list is a comprehensive look at the best brunch spots in the country. The Best Brunch Restaurants in America list was culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants in 50 states and Washington, D.C.

From restaurants with magnificent views like Geoffrey’s Restaurant in Malibu, Calif., to brunch institutions like Sadelle’s in New York, to acclaimed eateries like Somerset in Chicago, the Best Brunch Restaurants list features a wide variety of restaurants. California is the most recognized state on the list with 16 restaurants honored, followed by New York with 12 winning restaurants and Illinois and Pennsylvania with eight each. Florida, Texas and Washington, D.C. each boast seven winning restaurants and Louisiana claims five honorees.

The annual list comes on the heels of OpenTable’s national #DiningMode campaign, a challenge to diners to set aside their phones while dining with mom and connect with those around them this Mother’s Day. Diners are now encouraged to give moms the gift of being truly present at a celebratory brunch at any of this year’s winning restaurants making honoring the mom in your life easy and more rewarding.

“On Mother’s Day 2018, we seated more diners than any other day that year and recognize that celebrating mom is a priority for our diners,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “The honorees on this year’s best brunch list are creating experiences that will dazzle her and make embracing our #DiningMode challenge a snap, with sublime drinks and dishes and friendly service. You won’t be tempted to pick up your phone on May 12 at any of these spots.”

The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “brunch” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):