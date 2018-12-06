OpenTable Lists 100 Best Restaurants in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO — OpenTable, a leading provider of restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, has revealed the list of 100 Best Restaurants in America 2018 according to OpenTable diners. The list is a comprehensive look at the year’s most beloved dining spots culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
From foodie-favorites with world-renowned chefs to breakthrough hidden gems, the list showcases the platform’s comprehensive network of dining options for every occasion across the country. New York holds the most honorees with 24 winning restaurants followed by California with 15, Illinois with nine and Texas with eight. Pennsylvania boasts seven winners followed by Washington D.C. with six winners while Florida and Georgia each claim four. New to the list are Colorado, Michigan, Oregon and Rhode Island, with standout restaurants including Matsuhisa Denver, Phoenicia, AgriVino and The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, respectively. Additional states represented include Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Washington.
While American and Italian proved to be the most popular cuisines, they were closely followed by French, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern. Hyperlocal cuisines including Californian, Hawaiian and Tex-Mex are also represented in the list. The diverse list points to an increase in appetite, from coast to coast, for adventurous eats, more exotic flavors, as well as travel-inspired dishes.
“The 100 Best Restaurants in America list gives voice to OpenTable’s diner community by honoring the restaurants they love to visit and that consistently provide dining experiences that delight time and again,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “The diversity of this year’s list truly showcases how OpenTable helps diners find the right restaurant for every appetite and every occasion.”
The list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between November 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to a score calculated from each restaurant’s average rating in the “overall” category.
Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list can also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/best-restaurants-in-america-for-2018.
100 Best Restaurants in America for 2018
AgriVino – Carlton, Oregon
The Arthur J – Manhattan Beach, California
Atlas – Atlanta, Georgia
Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, California
Avra Madison Estiatorio on 60th – New York, New York
The Bar Room at The Modern – New York, New York
Benu – San Francisco, California
Bistro 31 – Dallas, Texas
Blue Ridge Grill – Atlanta, Georgia
BOCA – Cincinnati, Ohio
Boka – Chicago, Illinois
BONDST – New York, New York
Bones – Atlanta, Georgia
Bouchard Restaurant and Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Buccan – Palm Beach, Florida
Bull & Bear Steakhouse – Orlando, Florida
Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas
The Capital Grille – Multiple Locations*
Casa Lever – New York, New York
Chez Billy Sud – Washington, D.C.
Chi SPACCA – Los Angeles, California
Costa Brava Bistro – Bellaire, Texas
Del Posto – New York, New York
The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Ema – Chicago, Illinois
Estiatorio Milos – New York, New York
Frances – San Francisco, California
Gabriel Kreuther – New York, New York
Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Gibsons Italia – Chicago, Illinois
Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois
Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York
GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, Alabama
Il Mulino New York – Downtown – New York, New York
Il Segreto – Bel Air, California
The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations*
JUNGSIK – New York, New York
Kappo Masa – New York, New York
Kinship – Washington, D.C.
Koi – West Hollywood, California
Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, California
KYU – Miami, Florida
L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon – New York, New York
La Nouvelle Maison – Boca Raton, Florida
Lafayette Restaurant – Washington, D.C.
LArtusi – New York, New York
The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Le Bilboquet – Dallas – Dallas, Texas
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
Majorelle – New York, New York
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois
Marc Forgione – New York, New York
Marea – New York, New York
Market Restaurant and Bar – Del Mar, California
Matsuhisa Denver – Denver, Colorado
Mesero – Inwood Village – Dallas, Texas
The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Mistral – Sherman Oaks – Sherman Oaks, California
The Modern – New York, New York
Neighborhood Services – Lovers – Dallas, Texas
Noord – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Omakase Room by Tatsu – New York, New York
Oriole – Chicago, Illinois
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phoenicia – Birmingham, Michigan
The Polo Bar – New York, New York
Quince – San Francisco, California
Raoul’s – New York, New York
Rasika – Washington, D.C.
Rich Table – San Francisco, California
RL Restaurant – Chicago, Illinois
RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saloon Restaurant – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Salum Restaurant – Dallas, Texas
Shinsei Restaurant – Dallas, Texas
SHU – Sushi House Unico – Bel Air – Bel Air, California
Sistina – New York, New York
Sotto – Cincinnati, Ohio
Steak 44 and Steak 48 – Multiple Locations*
Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay – Margate, New Jersey
Sushi Ginza Onodera – NYC – New York, New York
Sushi Kaito – New York, New York
Sushi Kappo Tamura – Seattle, Washington
Sushi Nakazawa – Sushi Bar – New York, New York
The Table at Season To Taste – Cambridge, Massachusetts
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Terzo – San Francisco, California
Tosca Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
Toscana – Los Angeles, California
Tutta Pesca – Hoboken, New Jersey
Uchi- Dallas – Dallas, Texas
UMI – Atlanta, Georgia
Vetri Cucina – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
* Restaurants with multiple winning locations were counted one time.