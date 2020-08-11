OpenSesame Announces Partnership with SumTotal to Streamline Learning Across the Employee Lifecycle

Large enterprises and high-growth companies can now access a broader range of high-quality elearning content

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the global elearning innovator, announced a partnership with SumTotal to deliver its curated 20,000+ elearning courses on SumTotal’s talent development platform. SumTotal’s award-winning technology provides an end-to-end talent development solution across the entire employee lifecycle to thousands of leading global organizations, including many Fortune 500 companies.

OpenSesame’s integration with SumTotal makes it easier for companies with diverse and global workforces to build a culture of learning within their organizations. Adding the OpenSesame integration to the SumTotal talent development solution expands its library of online training content providers to include a wider selection of language options and formats.

“Partnering with OpenSesame enables us to offer our customers access to an elearning library with extensive breadth and depth,” said John Frederick, CEO of SumTotal. “Together, we offer a complete and seamless learning experience to meet the training needs of the largest companies in the world.”

“OpenSesame provides companies with the most comprehensive catalog of high-quality elearning courses from the world’s top publishers,” said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. “By partnering with SumTotal, we’re able to provide our shared customers with greater choice across an expanded content offering and expert curation services from our team.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

Jessica Layfield

Customer Marketing and PR Manager

(971) 512-7742

jessica.layfield@opensesame.com