OpenMarket Named Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company in 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenMarket, an Amdocs company, has been named the “Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company” in the third annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The Awards program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

OpenMarket recently launched indigo, a new mobile engagement platform that makes it easy for brands to build empathetic relationships with customers anywhere in the world via multiple mobile messaging channels like SMS, RCS and MMS. Built with insights gained from trillions of messages transported by OpenMarket over 20 years, indigo empowers less technical people with little or no mobile messaging expertise to set up best-in-class, automated and optimized campaigns.

Mobile messaging has emerged as the communication channel of choice for businesses with open rates as high as 98%. It is the fastest, most effective way of interacting with customers, no matter where they are. indigo brings a frictionless experience to global mobile messaging enabling any customer-facing team to create the right conversation flows, on the right channels, at the right time. The platform also helps brands to more deeply understand customer behavior and campaign performance by enabling real-time querying, data visualizations and in-depth reports.

Mobile messaging has never been more important. With so many people staying at home, organizations of all types and sizes are finding new ways to interact with their customers and employees.

“We’re proud to be recognized for playing a part in facilitating these interactions. indigo has been designed from the bottom up to make it easy for organizations to use mobile messaging to interact in a wide variety of situations. indigo helps reduce interaction friction for organizations, who are then empowered to help their customers in so many different ways,” said Jonathan Morgan, CEO of OpenMarket. “I’d like to thank everyone at OpenMarket for their hard work and innovative spirit and our partners and customers. Their feedback has enabled us to build a platform that is going to help organizations and customers communicate for years to come.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the best companies, products and services in the field of sales and marketing. Over 2,700 brands were nominated across categories including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing. Each category is judged by a panel that assesses innovation, customer experience, impact, value and performance.

About OpenMarket

OpenMarket helps the biggest brands in the world use mobile messaging to connect with their customers in the moments that count. When they need to be there and be responsive in real-time. When customer experience isn’t just a buzzword: it’s an obsession. OpenMarket combines a powerful, scalable and reliable platform with a deep understanding of how text messaging can transform business processes. It works closely with clients to deliver timely, useful and context-sensitive mobile messaging that surprises and delights their customers around the world at massive scale. OpenMarket calls this the Empathetic Interaction™ and it is changing the way enterprises engage with their customers. With trusted relationships with mobile operators across the globe, OpenMarket offers faster time to market, and ongoing support for its enterprise customers. OpenMarket is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices in Detroit, London, Sydney, Pune, and Guadalajara.

