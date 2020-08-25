Open Eye Consortium Announces 53Gbps Per Lane Multi-Mode SR4 and Single-Mode LR Specifications for Datacenter and Wireless Fronthaul Applications Along With Two Technical Webinars

Multi-mode and single-mode specifications are available to the public today

Single-mode LR specification to be finalized and available at CIOE 2020

Specification defines 53Gbps per lane single-mode LR and multi-mode SR4 analog PAM-4 solutions for 50G SFP, 100G DSFP, 100G SFP-DD, 200G QSFP, 400G QSFP-DD and 400G OSFP modules

Two technical webinars will be available to the general public on August 26 and September 2, 2020

MSA consortium extends membership to three new contributing members

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Open Eye Consortium (Open Eye MSA) today announced two new specifications targeted for 53Gbps per lane applications: SR4 for 100 meters reach over a multi-mode fiber and LR for 10 kilometers reach over a single-mode fiber. These new specifications complement the Open Eye MSA’s previously released 200Gbps FR4 specification. More information is available at: https://www.openeye-msa.org/. The Open Eye MSA defines the requirements for analog PAM-4 solutions for 50G SFP, 100G DSFP, 100G SFP-DD, 200G QSFP, 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP modules.

With the growing demand for data, wireless, enterprise and data center network managers are continually looking for ways to drive lower power, smaller size and lower costs. The Open Eye MSA’s new specifications will provide customers with an alternative to higher power and higher cost DSP-based solutions. These specifications are ideal for 53Gbps SFP28 Long-Reach (LR) and 200Gbps QSFP Short-Reach (SR) optical module designs for next generation 5G wireless, enterprise and data center networking applications.

The Open Eye MSA aims to accelerate the adoption of PAM-4 optical interconnects scaling to 50Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps, and 400Gbps by expanding upon existing standards to enable optical module implementations using less complex, lower cost, lower power, and optimized analog clock and data recovery (CDR) based architectures in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures.

A whitepaper is available to view and download here for interested parties to learn more about the Open Eye’s MSA mission and latest technical information. To access more information about the Open Eye MSA single- and multi-mode specifications please visit: https://www.openeye-msa.org/.

In addition, the Open Eye MSA will be hosting two webinars aimed at introducing network planners and optical module developers to this new exciting technology:

Webinar 1:

Topic: Reduce Cost, Power and Latency with Open Eye MSA based Optical Connectivity

Description: This webinar is targeted for Data Center, Enterprise and Telecom network architects. Presenters will overview the benefits of the Open Eye MSA approach enabling low cost, low power and low latency optical modules for 200Gbps and 400Gbps connectivity deployments.

Webinar 2:

Topic: Reducing the Cost of 200Gbps and 400Gbps Optics using Open Eye MSA compliant Chipset Solutions

Description: This webinar is targeted for manufacturers of optical modules. The Open Eye MSA approach is a natural evolution relative to today’s high-volume optical nodes, enabling users to scale to next generation Baud rates. Presenters will overview chip-set and test solutions for implementation of modules based on Open Eye MSA specifications.

The Open Eye MSA is also excited to announce that its membership has grown to 37 members with the addition of Credo Semiconductor, Fuji Xerox and Lumentum to its list of members.

Promoters include: Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), Juniper Networks, Luxshare-ICT, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Molex, and Semtech Corporation.

Contributors include: Accelink, Anritsu, Broadex Technologies, Cloud Light Technology, ColorChip, Credo Semiconductor, Fujitsu Optical Components, Fuji Xerox, HG Genuine, HiLight Semiconductor, InnoLight, Inopticals, Keysight Technologies, Lumentum, Marvell, Maxim Integrated, MultiLane, O-Net, Optomind, Renesas, SAMTEC, Sicoya, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity, Tektronix, TRUMPF and 2 more members.

Companies that are interested in learning more about the Open Eye MSA can contact: admin@openeye-msa.org. For more information about the consortium, visit: www.openeye-msa.org.

